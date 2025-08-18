Poll: Trump's Popularity Surges After Putin Meeting, Rises in Places Democrats Never Expected

A new poll conducted after President Donald Trump’s high-stakes Friday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska shows his job approval rose and is in strong positive territory among most age groups.

An InsiderAdvantage poll conducted from Friday through Sunday found Trump’s approval rate at 54 percent and his disapproval at 44 percent.

The approval number is up from last month, when the polling firm found 50 percent approved of his job performance and 48 percent disapproved.

“Donald Trump now has an advantage among every age group other than the most senior of voters. He has improved his numbers among African-Americans and Hispanic-Latinos. White voters are at a near record 64%,” according to InsiderAdvantage.

“Voters under 65 years of age now approve of his job performance by wide margins. Only the nation’s oldest voters disapprove of his job performance, which is consistent with our prior surveys. Overall, his approval numbers are surging upwards post-summit,” the firm added.

Looking more closely at the numbers, those ages 18-39 approve of Trump’s job performance by approximately 57 to 42 percent, while those ages 40-64 approve 57 to 39 percent.

Meanwhile, those ages 65 and over disapprove 57 to 40 percent.

Among Hispanics, the president’s standing is nearly evenly divided, with 50 percent disapprove to 47 percent approve, and with African Americans, he’s at 24 percent approve, 74 percent disapprove.

Trump Approval Surges Post Summit: 54%-44%https://t.co/zd8CFMyICt — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) August 18, 2025

The InsiderAdvantage poll was conducted among 1,000 likely voters, with a margin of error of 3.09 percent.

Certainly one of the more memorable moments from the Alaska Summit was when a B-2 stealth bomber flanked by four F-35s performed a flyover as Trump greeted Putin on the tarmac at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson outside of Anchorage.

How great is this: President Trump and President Putin walking down the red carpet in Anchorage, Alaska, with a B-2 bomber flyover. Watch Putin’s reaction! pic.twitter.com/VFVB3zAYeC — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) August 15, 2025

B-2 bombers conducted successful raids on Iran’s nuclear sites in June.

Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with various European leaders, on Monday at the White House to discuss his meeting with Putin.

President Trump welcomes President Zelenskyy to the White House 🇺🇸🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/AUNT7Ayvaj — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) August 18, 2025

Trump posted on Truth Social on Sunday, “The Fake News has been saying for 3 days that I suffered a ‘major defeat’ by allowing President Vladimir Putin of Russia to have a major Summit in the United States. Actually, he would have loved doing the meeting anywhere else but the U.S., and the Fake News knows this.”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 08.17.25 08:03 PM EST The Fake News has been saying for 3 days that I suffered a “major defeat” by allowing President Vladimir Putin of Russia to have a major Summit in the United States. Actually, he would have loved doing the meeting anywhere else… — Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 18, 2025

He added, “It was a major point of contention! If we had the Summit elsewhere, the Democrat run and controlled media would have said what a terrible thing THAT was.”

