Poll Uncovers Massive Democrat Bias Toward Muslims over Christians

A new national poll has spotlighted bias among Democrats in favor of Muslims.

A survey released Monday by Grinnell College in Iowa found that 68 percent of Democrats responding said employers should grant a request from Muslim workers for a prayer space, Breitbart reported.

The response is far in excess of the overall response in the survey that showed 47 percent of respondents agreed employers should accommodate Muslim workers. Among Republicans surveyed, only 30 percent said they would require employers to set aside a prayer space for Muslims.

When it came to Christians, though, the poll showed that Democrats had a very different view.

Only forty-five percent of Democratic respondents backed a prayer space for Christian workers, slightly higher than the 41 percent response overall and the 40 percent response from Republicans.

The poll also found that among those who said they supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, 66 percent said Muslims should be accommodated. Only 30 percent of those who supported President Donald Trump felt that way.

The poll also showed very different levels of perception on the question of discrimination. Overall, 58 percent of those polled said there is “a lot” of discrimination against Muslims.

Among Democrats, 75 percent said there was “a lot” of discrimination against Muslims. In contrast, 44 percent of Republicans said there was “a lot” of discrimination.

The picture was starkly different when respondents were asked about discrimination against Christians.

Only 9 percent of Democrats said there was “a lot” of discrimination against Christians while 23 percent of Republicans felt that way. Overall, only 53 percent of Democrats said there was any discrimination towards Christians while 70 percent of Republicans said there was.

For the survey as a whole, only 17 percent of respondents said there was “a lot” of discrimination against Christians.

Among Clinton supporters, 45 percent said there was no discrimination against Christians, while among Trump supporters, 71 percent said there was some level of discrimination against Christians.

Clinton supporters felt very differently about Muslims. Seventy-Seven percent of Clinton supporters said there was “a lot” of discrimination against Muslims, while 43 percent of Trump supporters agreed with that statement.

Previous polls have shown similar results when it comes to anti-Christian bias and support when it comes to politics.

“There’s more explicit hostility toward Christians in some sectors of power—that is real and not imagined,” said Russell Moore, president of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, in a Christianity Today report in October.

“There’s always a tendency to have a siege mentality and to imagine that people hate us, when they’re just not thinking about us at all. But I do think there are several examples where that’s the case.”

In the same report, sociologist George Yancey said a study of the past 30 years of data has shown a shift in political support for Christianity.

“Political conservatives have become gradually more supportive of conservative Christians, and political progressives have become gradually less supportive of conservative Christians over the past three decades,” Yancey said.

