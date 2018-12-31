Poll: Vets Overwhelmingly Approve of Trump’s Leadership, Handling of Border Security

Military veterans approve of the job President Donald Trump has been doing while in office, according to a new poll.

Additionally, vets continue to remain strong in their support of the Republican party as nearly 6 in 10 vets voted Republican in the November midterm elections.

The Associated Press reported Saturday that its VoteCast poll found 56 percent of current and former service members approve of the way Trump is handling his job as president.

Furthermore, the job approval rating for Trump continues to remain high with veterans over citizens who are non-military, even across racial and ethnic groups.

The poll found that 62 percent of white veterans approve of President Trump as compared to 49 percent of non-veteran whites, 53 percent of Latino veterans approve of Trump while 28 percent of non-veteran Latinos do, and 22 percent of African-American veterans approve over just 10 percent of non-veteran blacks.

When it comes to Trump’s temperament as a leader, veterans over non-veterans think he has the right temperament as well.

Forty-eight percent of veterans think Trump has the right temperament as a leader while 32 percent of non-veterans thinks he does.

Moreover, when it comes to border security, veterans overwhelmingly approve of the way he has been handling the issue.

Sixty-two percent of veterans approve of Trump’s handling of border security, while 48 percent of non-veterans offer their approval.

In October, the president sent thousands of troops to the U.S.-Mexico border as a large migrant caravan made its way from Central America.

Then, in December, the Trump withdrew most of the troops as many members of the caravan began to make their way back to their countries of origin.

The poll’s release comes on the heels of the surprise visit Trump made on Christmas to troops stationed in Iraq.

As Trump made his way to the stage, troops could be heard chanting, “USA! USA!”

One soldier even took the time to tell Trump that he re-enlisted into the Army because of him.

Powerful moment – Member of United States Army told the President he came back into the military because of him. And President Trump responded, “And I am here because of you.” I met him after and he gave me the patch from his arm. Incredible. #TrumpTroopsVisit pic.twitter.com/WmQf3b2K8X — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 26, 2018

The poll was conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago.

It consisted of 115,000 nationwide mid-term voters including over 4,000 current and former service members.

