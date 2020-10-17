Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Poll: Voters Believe Pence Is More Prepared Than Harris To Be President

×
By Erin Coates
Published October 17, 2020 at 11:21am
P Share Print

A recent poll found that more voters believe Vice President Mike Pence is well prepared to serve as president in comparison to Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

The Washington Examiner/YouGov poll released Tuesday found that 56 percent of registered voters think Pence is well prepared to become president and 36 percent don’t believe he is, the Washington Examiner reported.

Registered voters are more split on Harris, a U.S. senator from California: 49 percent think she is well prepared and 44 percent think she is not.

When separated by political party, 91 percent of Republicans and 28 percent of Democrats think the sitting vice president is well prepared.

Democrats have the most confidence in Harris, with 86 percent responding that she is well prepared to be president.

TRENDING: Top Dem Congressman Sweating as GOP Challenger Makes Election Day Push

The debate over preparedness comes as voters have expressed concern over the ages of President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Trump turned 75 in June, and Biden will turn 78 on Nov. 20, soon after the election.

The Washington Examiner/YouGov poll found that 60 percent of registered voters are concerned about Biden’s age and 45 percent are concerned about Trump’s.

Even though more poll respondents think Pence is well prepared to lead the country, 51 percent think Harris would make a better president.

Do you think Mike Pence would be a good president?

As of Thursday, Biden and Harris led Trump and Pence in the RealClearPolitics national polling average, 51.4 percent to 42.2 percent.

Pence became the face of Trump’s re-election campaign after the president announced earlier this month that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pence and Harris later participated in a vice presidential debate on Oct. 7.

Rich Thau, president of the analytics group Engagious and moderator of the Swing Voter Project, spoke recently with 13 Michigan voters who cast ballots for Trump in 2016 but previously voted for Barack Obama for president.

Many people in the group indicated they were skeptical that Biden would complete a full term as president, which means Harris would take over.

RELATED: Georgia Dem Ossoff Receiving Twice as Much in Big-Money Donations from California as He Is from Georgia

While many said they thought Harris did well against Pence on Oct. 7, they described the emotions of “fear,” “anger” and “indifference” when watching her during the debate.

One 2016 Trump voter said she was outright “scared” with regard to the Democrat’s performance, which she said was strong enough that it could lead other voters to choose the Biden/Harris ticket on Nov. 3.

The Washington Examiner/YouGov poll was conducted Oct. 11 among 1,195 registered voters, with a margin of error of +/- 3.7 percentage points.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Poll: Voters Believe Pence Is More Prepared Than Harris To Be President
Leader Alleges Christians Are Being 'Selectively' Targeted for 'Harassment and Punishment' in Major US City
Revealed: Biden Town Hall Questioners Included Obama Admin Staffer, Wife of Democratic Party Official
The Identity of the Mysterious Nodding Woman from the Trump Town Hall Has Been Revealed
ABC Gives Biden a Free Pass During Friendly Town Hall
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×