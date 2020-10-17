A recent poll found that more voters believe Vice President Mike Pence is well prepared to serve as president in comparison to Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

The Washington Examiner/YouGov poll released Tuesday found that 56 percent of registered voters think Pence is well prepared to become president and 36 percent don’t believe he is, the Washington Examiner reported.

Registered voters are more split on Harris, a U.S. senator from California: 49 percent think she is well prepared and 44 percent think she is not.

When separated by political party, 91 percent of Republicans and 28 percent of Democrats think the sitting vice president is well prepared.

Democrats have the most confidence in Harris, with 86 percent responding that she is well prepared to be president.

TRENDING: The Identity of the Mysterious Nodding Woman from the Trump Town Hall Has Been Revealed

The debate over preparedness comes as voters have expressed concern over the ages of President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Trump turned 75 in June, and Biden will turn 78 on Nov. 20, soon after the election.

The Washington Examiner/YouGov poll found that 60 percent of registered voters are concerned about Biden’s age and 45 percent are concerned about Trump’s.

Even though more poll respondents think Pence is well prepared to lead the country, 51 percent think Harris would make a better president.

Do you think Mike Pence would be a good president? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (98 Votes) 3% (3 Votes)

As of Thursday, Biden and Harris led Trump and Pence in the RealClearPolitics national polling average, 51.4 percent to 42.2 percent.

Pence became the face of Trump’s re-election campaign after the president announced earlier this month that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pence and Harris later participated in a vice presidential debate on Oct. 7.

Rich Thau, president of the analytics group Engagious and moderator of the Swing Voter Project, spoke recently with 13 Michigan voters who cast ballots for Trump in 2016 but previously voted for Barack Obama for president.

Many people in the group indicated they were skeptical that Biden would complete a full term as president, which means Harris would take over.

RELATED: Caravan of Trump Supporters Reportedly Stretches 30 Miles in Battleground State of AZ

While many said they thought Harris did well against Pence on Oct. 7, they described the emotions of “fear,” “anger” and “indifference” when watching her during the debate.

One 2016 Trump voter said she was outright “scared” with regard to the Democrat’s performance, which she said was strong enough that it could lead other voters to choose the Biden/Harris ticket on Nov. 3.

The Washington Examiner/YouGov poll was conducted Oct. 11 among 1,195 registered voters, with a margin of error of +/- 3.7 percentage points.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.