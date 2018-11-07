Poll Worker Caught on Undercover Video Electioneering for Democrats

An undercover journalist for Project Veritas filmed a poll worker in Georgia telling a potential voter that Democrats have “a better platform.”

The journalist for the investigative organization posed as a voter and went to the polls where he spoke to a worker, who encouraged him to vote for Democrats in the election on Tuesday.

“America is at a dark age right now,” the poll worker identified as John Hill said during the video.

When asked by the undercover journalist if there was someone that he recommended people voting for, Hill specified that the journalist couldn’t tell anyone about his recommendation, but said that, “the thing is right now, the Democrats has (sic) a better platform for you and me.”

When the journalist commented that he hoped for change, Hill said, “your vote will change it. But if you don’t vote right, it’s going that way,” indicating downward.

This video is one of a series of extensive investigations Project Veritas did into the 2018 midterm elections.

A journalist also spoke with James Mars, another Georgia election official, who told the undercover journalist that he had voted Democratic, but that he was not supposed to tell anyone who to vote for.

Mars later denied that he had done so to Project Veritas founder, James O’Keefe.

O’Keefe tweeted video footage of the exchange where Hill and Mars, where both encouraged the potential voter to vote for Democrats because of their platform, and the direction in which they would take the country.

“WATCH: Electioneering in Georgia — poll worker recommends Democrats to voter, says they have ‘a better platform,’” O’Keefe tweeted.

WATCH: Electioneering in Georgia — poll worker recommends Democrats to voter, says they have “a better platform” pic.twitter.com/r0PmX5dADV — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 7, 2018

In addition to the fraud in Georgia, O’Keefe posted videos recorded by undercover journalists for his organization who found laws being broken in Texas, Ohio and New Jersey.

In all three states, the election workers are clearly breaking state law, with Texas poll officials having assured more than one reporter that noncitizens would be allowed to vote, saying that as long as they bring their identification they would be fine.

“We don’t check man,” said one poll worker, in reference to DACA recipients ability to vote.

Newly re-elected Texas Governor Greg Abbot tweeted a story about one of the videos from Texas and said that while he can’t yet verify if it was accurate he “CAN verify that it will be investigated and if it IS accurate, illegal votes will be tossed out and wrongdoers will be prosecuted.”

