Polling Clerk: I Saw Counted, Uncounted Ballots Get Mixed Together, 'Troubleshooter' Tried to 'Send Ballots Off'

Election integrity and the ability to safely, accurately and efficiently tabulate votes are a bedrock of American democracy.

So why did so many American voters struggle to even cast their ballot?

The Western Journal set out to investigate what was going on in its own backyard. (The Western Journal is based in Arizona.)

We took a look at and analyzed multiple videos sent in by former publisher Floyd Brown.

Here’s just one example of how difficult it was to vote — in an election worker’s own words.

In it, an Arizona polling clerk describes a situation that sounds like, at best, massive levels of incompetence.

At worst? It does sound like things were intentionally done in an incorrect fashion.

“At the end of the night, one of the poll workers started feeding more ballots into the tabulator,” the clerk described. “The troubleshooter stopped her immediately, but we didn’t know how many ballots had been fed into the machine, mixing read ballots with unread.

“The troubleshooter was visibly upset and was just going to send the ballots off.”

If there were just one example of irregularity while voters were trying to cast their ballots, The Western Journal might have dismissed it as pure happenstance.

But this is far from the only instance.

