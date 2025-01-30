Polling History: Trump Rockets GOP to Highest Favorability Advantage in Poll's History, Leaves Dems at Lowest Point Ever

Pollsters now have credible evidence suggesting that America’s recent political and spiritual awakening has approached its probable zenith.

Moreover, Democrats have made that awakening possible by exposing themselves as the party of unhinged and enthusiastic authoritarianism.

On Wednesday, the notoriously left-leaning pollster Quinnipiac University released the results of a poll conducted Jan. 23-27, which revealed that in the early days of President Donald Trump’s second administration the “Democratic Party and Republican Party set new records” for unfavorable and favorable ratings, respectively.

Only 31 percent of the polls’ 1,019 respondents reported a favorable opinion of the Democratic Party, compared to 57 percent unfavorable.

Conversely, the Republican Party received a favorable rating from 43 percent of respondents, compared to 45 percent unfavorable.

Those results, in fact, shattered multiple records.

For instance, since Quinnipiac began asking voters about the two parties in November 2008, Democrats had never sunk as low as 57 percent unfavorable. The same holds true for Republicans, who had never achieved a favorable rating as high as 43 percent.

Thus, as one would expect, Republicans’ 43-31 favorability advantage represented an all-time high in the Quinnipiac poll.

A Democratic Party spokesperson (they/them) responded to the news by denouncing 68 percent of respondents as “Nazis.” (OK, not really. But you believed it, didn’t you?)

Are you surprised that the GOP is benefiting this much from Trump’s incredible presidency? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 17% (63 Votes) No: 83% (308 Votes)

In all seriousness, one can hardly overstate the significance of these polling results.

For one thing, Quinnipiac polls have a lengthy history of overestimating support for Democrats.

In fact, according to RealClearPolitics, between 2014 and 2022 Quinnipiac’s polling errors favored Democrats 80 percent of the time, third-most among the 18 major pollsters listed.

Moreover, in the 2020 election cycle alone Quinnipiac’s polling errors favored Democrats 100 percent of the time.

In other words, Quinnipiac has a track record of inflating Democrats’ support with almost every poll. And the fact that 20 percent of respondents identified “preserving democracy in the United States” as their “most urgent issue” suggests that the pollster did not exactly shy away from polling crazy liberals this time either.

Perhaps more importantly, however, the poll suggested that Democrats might finally have alienated everyone outside their authoritarian base.

By now, of course, sensible Americans understand that when Democrats cry “Nazi” they actually project their own authoritarianism onto others.

Admittedly, it is not easy to calculate the number of people in any society who qualify as natural tyrants. But recent experience allows us to make an educated guess.

For instance, the 2020-21 COVID scare prompted Canadian psychologist and prominent conservative intellectual Jordan Peterson to estimate three in ten.

“[Thirty]% of the population enjoyed the pandemic because it gave them cause to spy and inform on their neighbours,” Peterson wrote on the social media platform X in June 2023.

30% of the population enjoyed the pandemic because it gave them cause to spy and inform on their neighbours. https://t.co/6qra5JSqnC — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) June 5, 2023

Keep in mind that Peterson spent much of his career studying Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany and Joseph Stalin’s Soviet Union.

Thus, if Peterson estimates that 30 percent of people in North America (as a Canadian with American connections he certainly did not mean the population of China) enjoyed the fact that the pandemic gave them license to indulge their natural authoritarian inclinations, and if 31 percent of Quinnipiac poll respondents approved of the Democratic Party, then we might reasonably advance one obvious possible conclusion.

In short, the modern Democratic Party now consists almost entirely of its natural base: unrepentant tyrants.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.