Polls Show Trump Enjoys Support from Most Republicans, Leads 2024 Field

For those — like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, perhaps — who thought (or hoped) former President Donald Trump would be riding off into the sunset, new polling shows that’s not what Republican voters have in mind.

A Quinnipiac University poll released on President’s Day shows that three-quarters of Republicans want to see Trump play a “prominent role” in the GOP.

Sixty percent of Americans overall do not want the 45th president to hold such a position, with Democrats, unsurprisingly, the most opposed at 96 percent.

It should be noted the poll was conducted last week from Feb. 11-14, so many would have been surveyed before the Senate acquitted Trump in his second impeachment trial on Saturday, Feb. 13.

The poll consisted of 1,056 U.S. adults with a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

Meanwhile, a Politico/Morning Consult poll conducted from Feb. 14-15 finds Trump leading all comers in a potential 2024 Republican primary field with 53 percent support.

The next closest is former Vice President Mike Pence at 12 percent, followed by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Donald Trump Jr., both at six percent, while Sens. Ted Cruz and Mitt Romney garnered four percent support.

NEW: 2024 primary poll shows Trump dominating:

Donald Trump 53%

Mike Pence 12%

Donald Trump Jr. 6%

Nikki Haley 6%

Mitt Romney 4%

Ted Cruz 4%

Marco Rubio 2%

Mike Pompeo 2%

Josh Hawley 1%

Tom Cotton 1%

Tim Scott 1%

Kristi Noem 1%

Larry Hogan 1%

Rick Scott 0%https://t.co/zZhuv0pIac — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) February 16, 2021



The majority of those surveyed — 53 percent — believe the country is currently on the wrong track; however, Democratic President Joe Biden enjoys a 62 percent approval rating.

The poll was conducted with 1,984 registered voters with a margin of error of 2 percent.

Multiple stories in the news cycle last week helped burnish Trump’s star, including first and foremost his acquittal, as well as the growing scandal regarding Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his false reporting of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.

Cuomo was a fierce critic of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Further, the downfall of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project in the wake of sexual harassment allegations and an apparent cover-up decimated this group’s claim to some moral high ground from which they could pronounce judgments against Trump and his presidency.

Trump supporters came out in force in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday to show how much they appreciated the former president and to celebrate his acquittal.

Trump’s former deputy chief of staff, Dan Scavino, posted a video of the moment on Twitter.

This is unbelievable! 45 returns to Mar-a-Lago this afternoon, after an awesome day out on the links….to this….❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/QJwR3hAgMs — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) February 15, 2021



In another video, the crowd can be heard chanting “USA, USA, USA!”

Donald Trump waives to crowd of supporters from inside an SUV in West Palm Beach: https://t.co/Enw4LJTBVc pic.twitter.com/WVN7KTs21s — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) February 15, 2021



Trump released a statement celebrating the 57-43 Senate verdict, saying, “Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun.”

“In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people,” he added. “There has never been anything like it!”

Looks like the MAGA movement is alive and well!

