Two new polls show former President Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden in the battleground states of Arizona and Nevada, respectively.

Both states were crucial in Biden’s 2020 election victory, but the polls show voters might have soured on the 81-year-old during his three years in the White House.

In a survey released Wednesday by Emerson College Polling/The Hill, Trump led Biden 48 percent to 44 percent in Arizona.

An additional 8 percent of voters said they were undecided.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean a choice between the two candidates is a toss-up for those who have not decided on their choice with less than seven months until Election Day.

Emerson College noted, “When undecided voters are asked which candidate they lean toward, Trump’s overall support is 52%, and Biden 48%.”

Fifty-eight percent of those who responded said Biden does not deserve a second term in the White House.

A separate Emerson College Polling/KLAS-TV/The Hill poll released Wednesday also offered good news for Trump.

In the survey, the former president led Biden 44 percent to 41 percent in Nevada.

Among the 15 percent of respondents who said they were undecided in the state, Trump had the advantage of 51 percent to 49 percent when those who answered the survey divulged who they were leaning toward.

Interestingly, 20 percent of those who said they were planning to vote for Trump explained they intend to do so because they dislike Biden.

Sixty-one percent of Nevada respondents said Biden does not deserve a second term in the White House.

Immigration was the top issue for voters in Arizona, while the economy was the No. 1 issue in Nevada.

The survey in Arizona also showed Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego leading Kari Lake 44 percent to 40 percent in the state’s coming Senate race now that Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema will not run.

The race narrowed to 51 percent to 49 percent in favor of Gallego when the undecided but leaning voters were accounted for.

The Arizona and Nevada surveys were conducted from March 12-15 among 1,000 registered voters in each state and have a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3 percentage points.

