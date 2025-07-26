Pollster Matt Towery said on Fox News Friday that President Donald Trump’s actual approval rating far exceeds what the media claims.

Gallup published a poll Thursday showing Trump’s approval rating dropped to 37 percent, with support among independents falling to 29 percent. During an appearance on “The Ingraham Angle,” Towery shed light on the discrepancy between what he said were Trump’s actual approval ratings and those portrayed by mainstream media outlets.

Towery said that while some polls suggest Trump’s approval hovers around 30 percent, he believes the reality is much more favorable for the president.

“Well, it is low. And let me tell you, there’s a war that takes place. You talk about the media. There’s one among us pollsters as well. Those of us who poll Trump very well and have been accurate, oftentimes our polls are shunted to the side,” Towery told host Laura Ingraham.

Towery said polling accuracy is often influenced by bias, as certain polls that show stronger approval for Trump are sidelined in favor of those that report lower numbers.

“You get like a Gallup poll. Gallup used to be very good at doing presidential approval. They’re not anymore. They certainly are not with Trump. 38 percent approval? That’s a joke. So, really, when you look at polls, it’s almost like when you look at the old legacy media versus the new media and the conservative media,” Towery said.

“It’s two different worlds. Trust me, Donald Trump’s at above 50 percent approval, majority approval in this country. Take it from me. I’m right.”

Trump’s approval rating in June was 47.5 percent, surpassing the approval ratings of former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama at the same point in their second terms.

Bush’s approval was 45.9 percent, and Obama’s was 47.1 percent on the same date in their respective second terms, according to polling data from Real Clear Politics (RCP).

The RCP data aligns with a recent Harvard University Center for American Political Studies/Harris poll, which found that a slight majority of voters consider the economy “strong.”

The increase in Trump’s approval rating coincides with a significant rise in consumer confidence, which jumped 12.3 points to 98.0 in May.

This surge was fueled by improved expectations for business conditions, job prospects, and future income, gaining momentum following the May 12 U.S.-China trade deal.

