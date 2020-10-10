Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

Pompeo Drops Clinton Bombshell: 'We’ve Got the Emails, We’re Getting Them Out'

×
By Jared Harris
Published October 10, 2020 at 10:47am
P Share Print

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said his agency is working to release a cache of Hillary Clinton’s emails, a political bombshell that he expects will hit the American people before the upcoming elections.

Speaking to Fox News’ Dana Perino in a Friday interview, Pompeo confirmed the State Department has Clinton’s controversial emails and is now nearing a public release.

“We’ve got the emails. We’re getting them out,” Pompeo said.

“We’re going to get all this information out so the American people can see it.”

TRENDING: Swing Voters Reveal How Kamala Harris Helped Drive Them to Trump During Debate

Clinton’s use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state landed her at the center of a political firestorm and an investigation.

A State Department investigation into Clinton’s private server already found 588 security violations.

Pompeo referenced the fact that the server was discovered to have classified information on it, a clear danger when it comes to foreign actors looking to exploit weaknesses in cybersecurity.

“It was unacceptable behavior,” Pompeo said.

Do you believe that the potential release of these emails will impact the 2020 elections?

“It’s not the kind of thing that leaders do. They don’t put that kind of information out,” he added.

“And you can see, whether it’s Russia or China or Iran or the North Koreans who want to get their hands on this kind of information, classified information needs to stay in the right places.”

The secretary of state also confirmed his department is working to ensure no sensitive information would be leaked along with the emails.

President Donald Trump, Pompeo said, simply would not allow officers or assets to fall into harm’s way.

It appears that Americans won’t be kept waiting for this trove of Clinton documents and hopefully will have access to at least some of the emails before Election Day.

RELATED: Top GOP Senators Sound the Alarm on CIA Director Stonewalling Obama Admin 'Collusion' Documents

“We’re doing it as fast as we can,” Pompeo said.

“I certainly think there’ll be more to see before the election.”

For many Americans, it’s a moment that’s been years in the making.

A rapid development regarding the investigation into Clinton’s emails, announced less than two weeks before she faced Trump in the 2016 elections, is thought to have played a part in her shocking (for the establishment, at least) loss.

Clinton herself blames the announcement, made by then-FBI Director James Comey, for her election defeat.

While Hillary Clinton doesn’t have any direct involvement with the campaign of Trump’s opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, the release of her emails would undoubtedly remind the public of a high-profile Democratic scandal.

With the content of the emails still a mystery, it’s unclear how big of an impact the documents will make.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







As Australia Turns Into Police State, Owners of These Toy Guns Must Register or Surrender Them
NYC Alleged Race Attack Leaves Brilliant Pianist Shattered and Unable To Play
Pompeo Drops Clinton Bombshell: 'We’ve Got the Emails, We’re Getting Them Out'
'Why Can't the President Just Say Stop?' Because Alleged Thug Behind Whitmer Plot Called POTUS the 'Enemy'
Seven Months After Lockdown Meant To Break Virus, Spain Throws Largest City Back Into Quarantine
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×