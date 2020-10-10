Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said his agency is working to release a cache of Hillary Clinton’s emails, a political bombshell that he expects will hit the American people before the upcoming elections.

Speaking to Fox News’ Dana Perino in a Friday interview, Pompeo confirmed the State Department has Clinton’s controversial emails and is now nearing a public release.

“We’ve got the emails. We’re getting them out,” Pompeo said.

“We’re going to get all this information out so the American people can see it.”

TRENDING: Trump Hasn't Appointed Any Black Appellate Judges, But That's Not the Whole Story

Clinton’s use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state landed her at the center of a political firestorm and an investigation.

A State Department investigation into Clinton’s private server already found 588 security violations.

Pompeo referenced the fact that the server was discovered to have classified information on it, a clear danger when it comes to foreign actors looking to exploit weaknesses in cybersecurity.

“It was unacceptable behavior,” Pompeo said.

Do you believe that the potential release of these emails will impact the 2020 elections? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 76% (2004 Votes) 24% (643 Votes)

“It’s not the kind of thing that leaders do. They don’t put that kind of information out,” he added.

“And you can see, whether it’s Russia or China or Iran or the North Koreans who want to get their hands on this kind of information, classified information needs to stay in the right places.”

The secretary of state also confirmed his department is working to ensure no sensitive information would be leaked along with the emails.

President Donald Trump, Pompeo said, simply would not allow officers or assets to fall into harm’s way.

It appears that Americans won’t be kept waiting for this trove of Clinton documents and hopefully will have access to at least some of the emails before Election Day.

RELATED: Top GOP Senators Sound the Alarm on CIA Director Stonewalling Obama Admin 'Collusion' Documents

“We’re doing it as fast as we can,” Pompeo said.

“I certainly think there’ll be more to see before the election.”

For many Americans, it’s a moment that’s been years in the making.

A rapid development regarding the investigation into Clinton’s emails, announced less than two weeks before she faced Trump in the 2016 elections, is thought to have played a part in her shocking (for the establishment, at least) loss.

Clinton herself blames the announcement, made by then-FBI Director James Comey, for her election defeat.

While Hillary Clinton doesn’t have any direct involvement with the campaign of Trump’s opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, the release of her emails would undoubtedly remind the public of a high-profile Democratic scandal.

With the content of the emails still a mystery, it’s unclear how big of an impact the documents will make.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.