SECTIONS
Politics WJ Wire World News
Print

Pompeo: President Trump Has a ‘Full Range of Options’ When It Comes to Venezuela

×
By Jason Hopkins
Published May 6, 2019 at 6:46am
Modified May 7, 2019 at 1:20pm
Print

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made clear that the U.S. government is prepared to support Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó in a multitude of ways, leaving open the possibility of military intervention.

“Oh, make no mistake, we have a full range of options that we’re preparing for,” Pompeo said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” after host Jonathan Karl asked if U.S. military invasion of Venezuela was on the table.

“That’s part of what we were doing on Friday was making sure that when this progresses and a different situation arises that the President has a full-scale set of options: diplomatic options, political options, options with our allies, and then ultimately a set of options that would involve use of U.S. military,” the secretary of state continued.

“We’re preparing those for him so that when the situation arises, we’re not flat-footed.”

The comments came after Guaidó’s bid to oust dictatorial President Nicolás Maduro fell short.

TRENDING: Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema Defies Colleagues by Posting Pro-Israeli Tweet

Guaidó held secret talks between high-ranking officials and revolutionaries within Maduro’s regime in hopes of peacefully removing him from power and installing an interim government.

Those negotiations, however, were either sabotaged or broke down on their own, leading the opposition leader to call upon the Venezuelan military to intervene.

Guaidó’s calls resulted in mass anti-Maduro protests, but the country’s military ultimately remained loyal to the socialist president.

The U.S. government has maintained its support for Guaidó, along with 53 other countries who recognize him as the legitimate leader of Venezuela.

Do you think the U.S. should get involved in Venezuela?

Maduro’s regime, on the other hand, is supported by the Chinese, Cuban and Russian governments.

“Without the Cubans, there would be no possibility he was still in power. They are — they are the center of this,” Pompeo said, adding that President Donald Trump has made it clear that “the Russians must go” as well.

It has been reported that Maduro was prepared to flee to Cuba, but was encouraged by Russia to stay put.

When questioned if Trump can intervene militarily without congressional approval, the Secretary of State said he was “very confident” any moves the U.S. makes would be lawful.

“The President has his full range of Article 2 authorities, and I am very confident that any action we took in Venezuela would be lawful,” Pompeo said.

RELATED: Coup Underway in Venezuela, Government Alleges US Involvement

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
The Daily Caller News Foundation
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Gallup: Trump’s Approval Numbers Exceed Obama’s During His First Term
Border Patrol Overwhelmed, Chief Says Agency Has Made 30,000 Arrests in the Past 10 Days
Pompeo: President Trump Has a ‘Full Range of Options’ When It Comes to Venezuela
Poll: Nearly 40 Percent of Guatemalans Want Out of Their Country
Nadler Openly Threatens Barr if DOJ Refuses To Release Full Mueller Report
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×