Pompeo Sets Record Straight, 2020 Senate Run ‘Off the Table’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday ruled out running for the Senate in 2020 as Kansas Republicans jockey for position to replace retiring Sen. Pat Roberts, a fellow Republican.

“It’s off the table. As a practical matter, I’m going to serve as secretary of State every day that I get the chance to do so,” Pompeo said Monday during a presentation to The Economic Club of Washington D.C., The Hill reported.

Pompeo represented the 4th District of Kansas in the House from 2011 until 2017, when President Donald Trump tapped him to serve as the director of the CIA. He shifted to his current post after the resignation of Rex Tillerson, Trump’s first secretary of state.

Pompeo was asked Monday about a possible White House bid.

“I have never been able to predict what my next gig will be and I suspect that is the case with respect to this,” he said.

However, he noted that the opportunity is attractive.

“America has given me an awful lot. And if I thought I could do a good turn, there’s nothing I wouldn’t consider doing for America,” he said, according to the Washington Examiner.

“The service that I’ve had the chance to do, I’m almost 20 years now in federal service, 18 years of federal service of my time in the Army, in Congress, and now in the executive branch. I hope I have left things a little bit better, and I do feel an obligation.”

Speculation that Pompeo might run for the Senate flourished after he did not reject the idea when asked earlier this month, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had said Pompeo would be a good choice to replace Roberts.

Republican Kris Kobach, former Kansas secretary of state, has said he will run for the seat next year.

During his appearance, Pompeo was also asked about the timing of a new agreement with Iran that may replace the agreement negotiated by former President Barack Obama from which Trump withdrew.

“I don’t do time,” Pompeo replied.

Mike Pompeo on timeline for a new Iran nuclear agreement: “I don’t do time.” pic.twitter.com/c0nKi8ntWo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 29, 2019

Additionally, Pompeo said that Trump has told him he wants to reduce the number of U.S troops serving in Afghanistan, The Washington Post reported

“That’s my directive from the president of the United States. He’s been unambiguous: End the endless wars. Draw down. Reduce. It won’t just be us,” Pompeo said.

“We hope that overall the need for combat forces in the region is reduced,” he continued.

Pompeo said that Trump has clearly indicated he expects action, saying a lower troop level is “not only my expectation, it would be job-enhancing.”

