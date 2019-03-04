‘Pompous Little Twit’: Greenpeace Co-Founder Slams Ocasio-Cortez over Green New Deal

Greenpeace founder Patrick Moore has labeled the Green New Deal a “green jihad” and its chief proponent, Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, a “pompous little twit.”

Over the weekend, Moore embarked upon what has become a days-long Twitter rant about the Green New Deal and Ocasio-Cortez.

Moore led Greenpeace for 15 years before breaking with the organization in the late 1980s and is now a critic of major environmental groups.

The catalyst for his explosion against Ocasio-Cortez appeared to be story in Saturday’s New York Post that showed Ocasio-Cortez and her general election campaign spent more than $29,000 on more than 1,000 rides form Uber, Lyft and other ride-sharing services. And though there was a subway station a short walk from campaign headquarters, there was relatively little spent on public transportation.

The freshman congresswoman fired back on Twitter at the Post.

TRENDING: Massive Alligator Takes the Internet by Storm, Biologist Promises This Is Not a Hoax

The Post put the fact that I get into cars (while proposing a plan to invest in better car technology) on their front page 😂 Pack it up folks, the Pulitzer’s been decided. No one can rival this kind of hard-hitting journalism https://t.co/007iOcpyz2 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 3, 2019

I also fly ✈️ & use A/C Living in the world as it is isn’t an argument against working towards a better future. The Green New Deal is about putting a LOT of people to work in developing new technologies, building new infrastructure, and getting us to 100% renewable energy. https://t.co/DZGE1WwLbn — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 3, 2019

Did Patrick Moore just demolish Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Moore cranked up his keyboard and issued a stream of condemnations about the Green New Deal and Ocasio-Cortez.

“Pompous little twit,” he wrote. “You don’t have a plan to grow food for 8 billion people without fossil fuels, or get food into the cities. Horses? If fossil fuels were banned every tree in the world would be cut down for fuel for cooking and heating. You would bring about mass death.”

@AOCPompous little twit. You don’t have a plan to grow food for 8 billion people without fossil fuels, or get food into the cities. Horses? If fossil fuels were banned every tree in the world would be cut down for fuel for cooking and heating. You would bring about mass death. — Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) March 3, 2019

Moore wrote that Ocasio-Cortez’s reply to the Post was nonsense.

RELATED: ‘It’s a Horrible, Horrible, Horrible Bill of Nothing But Lunacy.’ Rep. Jody Hice Slams Green New Deal

“The ‘world as it is’ has the option of taking the subway rather than a taxi. option of Amtrak rather than plane, option of opening windows rather than A/C. You’re just a garden-variety hypocrite like the others. And you have ZERO expertise at any of the things you pretend to know,” he wrote.

The “world as it is” has the option of taking the subway rather than a taxi. option of Amtrak rather than plane, option of opening windows rather than A/C. You’re just a garden-variety hypocrite like the others. And you have ZERO expertise at any of the things you pretend to know — Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) March 3, 2019

Moore then savaged Ocasio-Cortez in a series of tweets.

“Yep, arrogance plus ignorance (of science, technology, history, etc.) is a recipe for disaster, especially when the person delivering it is so outwardly attractive. Unfortunately there is an immature bully inside who would stop at nothing to gain control,” he tweeted, later adding, “Just like Al Gore and Dicaprio, and about a million other effete elites. Do as I say, not as I do.”

Moore said Ocasio-Cortez is uninformed about the consequences of her brainchild. The Green New Deal plan has been roundly criticized since it was first unveiled.

“The problem with @AOC is she doesn’t know whether or not she knows what she is talking about. Makes it harder to think straight,” he wrote. Later, he added, “This is a key point, unintended consequences of rash actions based on flawed analysis. @AOC probably never thought about basic food production as it is always there for her in the supermarket. She didn’t know she was prescribing mass death but at least now she has been advised.”

Moore noted that the movement of which Ocasio-Cortex is a part would leave no winners.

“The ‘greens’ and @AOC@GND are just as much against natural gas as they are against oil and coal. They just play them off against each other. Make no mistake, these people are going for the jugular of civilization. It is a green jihad with no compromise,” he wrote. “I suspect @AOC is a flash in the pan. Her @GND is so completely crazy it is bound to be rejected in the end. But she does have wind in her sales due to the political situation. 2020 will be even more interesting now.”

Good photo of @AOC after being told she’s not really in charge, or The Boss. pic.twitter.com/Z039IxFyt4 — Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) March 3, 2019

Moore also lashed out at Ocasio-Cortez for likening her Green New Deal to World War II.

“Isn’t @AOC a bit young to talk about WW2? It was Hell & more than 60 million died. It’s her @GND that would be worse than WW2. Imagine no fuel for cars, trucks, tractors, combines, harvesters, power-plants, ships, aircraft, etc. Transport of people & goods would grind to a halt,” he wrote.

Isn’t @AOC a bit young to talk about WW2? It was Hell & more than 60 million died. It’s her @GND that would be worse than WW2. Imagine no fuel for cars, trucks, tractors, combines, harvesters, power-plants, ships, aircraft, etc. Transport of people & goods would grind to a halt. https://t.co/nXhdlK4Tsa — Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) March 4, 2019

Moore also labeled the Democrat “a gas-guzzler. If only she realized that the CO2 she is emitting was helping plants grow healthier and increasing crop yields on farms around NYC. Then she could be sane.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.