President Joe Biden delivers his farewell address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on January 15, 2025.
President Joe Biden delivers his farewell address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on January 15, 2025. (Mandel NGAN / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Pool Photographer Catches Embarrassing Detail During Biden's Last Address - Can You Spot It?

 By C. Douglas Golden  January 17, 2025 at 5:00am
In case you missed his farewell address on Wednesday, President Joe Biden left the White House the same man he came in as: befuddled, rambling, slurring, and gaffe-prone.

Besides aping Dwight Eisenhower by calling for the end of the “tech-industrial complex” — which isn’t what you think it is, since it seems like the problem he was attacking was the lack of “fact-checking” on social media platforms, thus hampering the White House’s ability to pressure tech giants into adopting its version of reality — there was little new in the digressive 17-minute address.

It failed as both a Panglossian re-storying of Biden’s failed tenure and as a Cassandra-like warning of what was to come in Trump’s second term. It was delivered by a man clearly on the downslope of life.

And, as if to add one final embarrassment to everything else, he had to be propped up to give the address — literally.

One of the things that you didn’t see on camera if you watched the speech was the fact that Biden had to literally sit on a pillow to give the address.

According to the New York Post, the photos were taken from “just outside the Oval Office” as the 82-year-old Biden bid farewell to the country, whichever one that may be. (Somebody tell him which one, please.)

“Against the wall of the Oval Office, Vice President Kamala Harris sat flanked by second gentleman Doug Emhoff and first lady Jill Biden, with whom the veep reportedly has icy relations,” the outlet reported. “First son Hunter Biden and his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, were also in the room.”

Was Biden one of the physically weakest presidents to ever serve?

Apparently, Hunter didn’t have a “pick-me-up” for pops with him. And this was the one time such a sordid skill could have been of use, too.

“The oldest serving U.S. president has often struggled with his balance, stamina and mental acuity — whether tripping on the stairs of Air Force One or slipping up in presidential speeches, with frequent gaffes and coughs,” the Post noted.

Yes, and water proved to be wet; film at 11.

One is honestly surprised that there wasn’t a “Huh? Where’s Jackie?” moment during the speech — although, as if not wanting to throw the nation off, he did read directly off the teleprompter, again:

Power-Mad Biden Attempts to Alter the Constitution on His Final Friday in Office

However, the pillow got traction on social media as perhaps the summing-up moment of his failed presidency: needing to be propped up just to face America.

This is all Joe Biden ever projected: weakness. He was physically, mentally, and spiritually weak. The country knew it. Our allies and (especially) our enemies knew it.

It’s set to be a different ballgame now, by the mercy of God. But let’s never forget the perfect summation — both in content and in symbolism — to the Biden years that his farewell speech gave us.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Conversation