‘In Poor Taste:’ Washington Post Union Leader Blasts Paper for Pricey Super Bowl Ad

The Washington Post is facing stiff resistance from the paper’s union head for purchasing what some believe could be a $10 million Super Bowl ad extolling the virtues of journalism in a functioning democracy.

“The Post is now paying, say, $5M/30 seconds to tout journalistic freedom during one of the glitziest and — given the NFL’s knee-taking protests and concussions — more controversial sports events in our country,” Fredrick Kunkle, a staff reporter and co-chair of the Washington Post’s union, noted in a tweet Saturday.

The 60-second ad comes as hundreds of journalists are losing their jobs amid mass media layoffs. CBS is charging roughly $5 million for a 30-second ad during the Sunday’s game – so a 60-second ad would cost more than $10 million, according to some reports.

The Washington Post has not yet acknowledged how much the paper spent on the spot.

But whatever the cost, Kunkle believes the ad is inappropriate considering the changing nature of the journalism industry. He then went on to list reasons why the paper was wrong to buy the ad.

TRENDING: Facing Deportation by ICE, Super Bowl Music Fest Performer Arrested on Super Bowl Sunday

“While I too am extremely proud of the Post and its legacy,” Kunkle said, “this seems like an especially infuriating expense for a company that has: a) tried to take health care insurance from part-time employees b) moved everyone toward riskier forms of health insurance c) made it easier to lay people off d) cut their severance e) frozen their pensions and resisted the smallest enhancements to remaining retirement benefits until Sen. Bernie Sanders shamed it into doing so.”

Kunkle, who’s the co-chair of the Washington-Baltimore News Guild’s bargaining unit at WaPo, told reporters on Saturday that he said all he needed to say in the tweets.

“There’s not a whole lot more to say,” Kunkle said in an interview with USA Today before noting that he had not had a chance to express his grievances to the company. “(B)ut those tweets make it clear that I for one think it’s extravagant and in poor taste.”

The ad, which will feature actor Tom Hanks as the narrator, is expected to showcase murdered and missing journalists around the world.

Do you think the Washington Post's ad was out of line? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

It also comes after Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi was assassinated in October 2018 at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Kunkle’s complains also come amid general upheaval within the industry.

Major digital media outlets, for instance, are cutting workforce size as outlets work to right a wavering ship.

BuzzFeed, Yahoo! and other major outlets, for instance, cut loose more than 1,000 jobs Wednesday in what analysts say is a broadside against journalists.

Vice, for its part, cut roughly 250 jobs from its payroll Friday, which are expected to have a sizable impact on Vice’s 2,500-person staff.

RELATED: Hillary Would ‘Like To Be President,’ Reportedly Not Ruling Out 2020 Run

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.