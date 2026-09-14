Pop Feminist and 'Astronaut' Katy Perry Craters at Box Office as Film Brings in Less Than $150 Per Theater

Katy Perry took her concert movie to 150 British theaters.

Britain mostly stayed home.

The Daily Mail reported that “Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour — Live from Paris” pulled about £21,000 at the U.K. box office.

That is roughly £140 a theater. Not a screen. A whole building.

A Ford diesel tank holds about 34 gallons. At $6.23 per gallon, filling it costs a little over $210. Her average house did not even do that.

The film cost about £4 million and was shot over two sold-out Paris nights with a 60-camera rig. Promoters sold it as a communal event for “KatyCats.”

Oasis dropped a concert film the same weekend and opened in the millions. Perry’s Paris tape opened like a student short that lost the classroom.

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Fame is not a career. It is a rental.

Perry’s rental ran on hooks and costumes. “California Gurls” was catchy. It was not a cathedral.

Then came the real-estate chapter. She fought nuns over a Los Feliz convent the archdiocese wanted to sell her. Sister Catherine Rose Holzman collapsed and died during the legal war. Another sister said Perry had “blood on her hands.” Courts later sided with Perry and the archdiocese against a rival buyer.

She also spent years in court over a Montecito mansion tied to Carl Westcott, an Army veteran with Huntington’s disease who tried to unwind the sale. A judge awarded Perry money on the deal. His son called the pursuit of a dying father “poor taste.”

Then she rode Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin capsule for eleven minutes and let the press call her an astronaut.

Then she called Justin Trudeau the love of her life. Canadians who lived through his years in office can decide what kind of souvenir that is.

None of that built a body of work. It built a feed.

The empty seats are the review. People will still stream the singles. They will not pay cinema prices to watch a woman who treated public life like a mood board.

The useful moral is older than pop.

If the culture hands you a microphone, use it to make something that outlasts the costume.

Buy fewer monuments. Fight fewer nuns. Skip the joyride that needs a press kit to be called exploration.

Perry got the whole carnival. She spent it on indulgence and square footage.

The box office just sent the invoice.

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