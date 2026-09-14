Share
Commentary
Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry attend "Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour" Premiere during the 2026 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 8, 2026, in New York City.
Commentary
Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry attend "Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour" Premiere during the 2026 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 8, 2026, in New York City. (Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Pop Feminist and 'Astronaut' Katy Perry Craters at Box Office as Film Brings in Less Than $150 Per Theater

 By Brooklynn Robinson  September 14, 2026 at 8:10am
Share

Katy Perry took her concert movie to 150 British theaters.

Britain mostly stayed home.

The Daily Mail reported that “Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour — Live from Paris” pulled about £21,000 at the U.K. box office.

That is roughly £140 a theater. Not a screen. A whole building.

A Ford diesel tank holds about 34 gallons. At $6.23 per gallon, filling it costs a little over $210. Her average house did not even do that.

The film cost about £4 million and was shot over two sold-out Paris nights with a 60-camera rig. Promoters sold it as a communal event for “KatyCats.”

Oasis dropped a concert film the same weekend and opened in the millions. Perry’s Paris tape opened like a student short that lost the classroom.

Is Katy Perry a good role model for young girls and teens?

Fame is not a career. It is a rental.

Perry’s rental ran on hooks and costumes. “California Gurls” was catchy. It was not a cathedral.

Then came the real-estate chapter. She fought nuns over a Los Feliz convent the archdiocese wanted to sell her. Sister Catherine Rose Holzman collapsed and died during the legal war. Another sister said Perry had “blood on her hands.” Courts later sided with Perry and the archdiocese against a rival buyer.

She also spent years in court over a Montecito mansion tied to Carl Westcott, an Army veteran with Huntington’s disease who tried to unwind the sale. A judge awarded Perry money on the deal. His son called the pursuit of a dying father “poor taste.”

Then she rode Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin capsule for eleven minutes and let the press call her an astronaut.

Related:
With Gloria Steinem's Death, Establishment Media Silences the Conservative Half of America

Then she called Justin Trudeau the love of her life. Canadians who lived through his years in office can decide what kind of souvenir that is.

None of that built a body of work. It built a feed.

The empty seats are the review. People will still stream the singles. They will not pay cinema prices to watch a woman who treated public life like a mood board.

The useful moral is older than pop.

If the culture hands you a microphone, use it to make something that outlasts the costume.

Buy fewer monuments. Fight fewer nuns. Skip the joyride that needs a press kit to be called exploration.

Perry got the whole carnival. She spent it on indulgence and square footage.

The box office just sent the invoice.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




New York Post Refers to Tucker Carlson as 'Nicotine-Pouch Salesman' in Report Over His El-Sayed Support
Pop Feminist and 'Astronaut' Katy Perry Craters at Box Office as Film Brings in Less Than $150 Per Theater
'I Found Jesus Because They Killed Charlie Kirk': Charlie Kirk's Tragic Death Brought Countless Souls to Christ
Military Base Guards Cleared to Say 'Have a Blessed Day' After Pete Hegseth Steps in to Oppose 'Radical Anti-Christian' Group
Nancy Pelosi Disclosed a Multi-Million Dollar AI Investment Just Weeks Before the Stock Blew Up
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation