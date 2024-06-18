Pop Star Justin Timberlake Arrested in the Hamptons, Heads to Court
Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested early Tuesday on a charge of driving while intoxicated, according to news reports.
A Sag Harbor Police Department representative said that “as of the morning of Tuesday, June 18, the singer, 43, was in police custody,” People reported.
The outlet said the department would be releasing a statement later Tuesday.
Page Six reported that the “Selfish” singer had been with a group of friends at the American Hotel and that “there were cops stationed outside where he was having dinner.”
He was quickly pulled over and was given a field sobriety test, but he refused to take a breathalyzer test.
The star’s friends tried to deter the police, telling them that Timberlake was a star and urging them to, “Let him go, let him go.”
But the police officer who had stopped Timberlake “was so young that he didn’t even know” who he was.
“He didn’t recognize him or his name,” an “insider” told the outlet.
Timberlake was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated, not stopping at a stop sign and failure to stay in a proper lane of travel.
The star was due in court Tuesday, ABC News reported.
First photos of Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) leaving the Sag Harbor Police Department following his arrest for DWI. pic.twitter.com/BngYULakr1
— #FreeBritney Live (@FreeBritneyLive) June 18, 2024
Timberlake is currently traveling with his “The Forget Tomorrow World Tour” to promote his album, “Everything I Thought I Was.”
He was scheduled to perform two shows in Chicago this weekend and two shows in New York next week.
Timberlake was a child star who appeared on “The All New Mickey Mouse Club” in the late 1980s and early 1990s with such stars as Ryan Gosling, Keri Russell, Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears, his longtime girlfriend, according to IMDB.
At 14, he became a member of the boy band *NSYNC.
In 2002 he launched a successful solo singing career and has starred in several movies, including “The Social Network” and “Friends with Benefits.”
He has won 10 Grammys, four Primetime Emmys and numerous Billboard Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards, according to ABC News.
