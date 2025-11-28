Pop Star Katy Perry Sues Dying 85-Year-Old Veteran for $5 Million

Katy Perry is letting out a legal “Roar” — and it’s aimed squarely at an ailing military veteran.

Perry is pursuing about $5 million in damages in a bitter fight over a Montecito, California, mansion purchased from Carl Westcott, who argued he was mentally impaired by illness and medication at the time of the sale, according to News.com.au.

The case, already bruising, now carries the optics of a megastar battling a man in fading health.

The sordid issue began in July 2020, when Perry and her ex, actor Orlando Bloom, purchased a $15 million, eight-bedroom estate from Westcott.

At the time, the celebrity couple apparently sent a letter to Westcott begging for the sale to go through. The couple claimed that they had a baby on the way and that Westcott’s estate would be the ideal place to raise the child.

The letter appeared to work… or did it?

Just days after the sale went through, Westcott, now 86, tried to back out of the deal, citing the painkillers he was on due to back surgery.

By December 2023, this matter eventually reached a judge, who ultimately ruled in favor of Perry. The judge said Westcott “offered no convincing evidence that he was incapable of consenting,” per News.com.au.

The outlet added: “The singer then countersued for $3.25 million, claiming losses from being unable to lease the property during the court battle, plus $2.2 million for alleged repair work to restore the home and $3 million in legal costs.”

By the time Perry countersued, Westcott had become bedridden as he suffered from Huntington’s disease.

Westcott’s son, meanwhile, has spoken out about the immense physical toll that these legal proceedings had taken on his father. The son suggested that an apology could go a long way — but he probably won’t get one.

That’s because this isn’t the first time that Perry has taken an ailing elderly person to court.

As NPR noted, back in 2018, Perry was locked in a similar property dispute with Sister Catherine Rose Holzman and the sisters of the Most Holy and Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

After a judge similarly ruled in favor of Perry, Holzman collapsed and died during a post-judgment hearing.

Holzman was 89.

There are no public — or even claims of private — apologies on record from Perry regarding that incident.

Of note, one of Holzman’s final documented statements was: “And to Katy Perry, please stop. It’s not doing anyone any good except hurting a lot of people.”

