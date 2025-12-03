Share
Commentary
Sabrina Carpenter performs Oct. 26 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, during her "Short n' Sweet" tour.
Commentary
Sabrina Carpenter performs Oct. 26 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, during her "Short n' Sweet" tour. (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)

Pop Star Sabrina Carpenter Slams Trump Admin for Using Her Song for 'Agenda'- But She Did Much Worse to Christians

 By Michael Schwarz  December 3, 2025 at 1:19pm
Share

Most entertainers — particularly those of the liberal female variety — would do well if they stuck to singing.

Alas, when they comment on public affairs, as they too often do, they invariably expose their ignorance and hypocrisy.

Tuesday on the social media platform X, pop star Sabrina Carpenter objected to President Donald Trump’s administration and its use of her music in furtherance of its “inhumane agenda” on illegal immigration, only to face reminders from astute X users that she once used a Catholic Church as a setting in which to promote her promiscuous agenda.

“[T]his video is evil and disgusting,” Carpenter wrote in response to a video posted by the White House. “Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

The video in question featured clips of federal immigration agents chasing down and arresting illegal immigrants, set to one of Carpenter’s songs.

According to Billboard, the White House used Carpenter’s song “Juno” in the video.

While on tour recently, Billboard reported, Carpenter would “arrest” a member of the audience while performing the song “in a fun moment involving pink prop handcuffs. The bit was a viral sensation …”

We will take their word for it. After all, pop songs sung by women better known for provocative performances than vocal talent tend to sound identical.

Related:
Ellen DeGeneres Is Desperately Trying to Sell UK Home She Fled to After Trump Win, and It Won't Stop Flooding

Furthermore, Carpenter shot the video for her 2023 song “Feather” in a Catholic Church’s sanctuary. In that video, the scantily-clad siren danced in front of the altar.

After Carpenter’s anti-Trump post Tuesday, X users reminded her of that transgression.

“Do not ever involve my Church in your music to benefit your evil agenda,” one X user wrote.

Meanwhile, other X users commented on Carpenter’s astonishing hypocrisy.

“You used a Catholic Church to film a music video laden with sexual innuendo, and then defended yourself by claiming ‘Jesus was a Carpenter too,'” one user wrote. “You have no right to call things evil or disgusting.”

Another user agreed.

Carpenter’s indecency and hypocrisy are bad enough, but, as X users also noted, her indifference to the plight of American women and girls murdered by illegal immigrants makes her moral outrage ring hollow.

“Sabrina, You were quick to label a video ‘evil’ and ‘inhumane,’ yet you’ve shown no interest in the American women MURDERED by illegal aliens. Their suffering never gets a word from you. That kind of selective outrage exposes YOUR hollow moral compass. If you want to claim the mantle of compassion, start by acknowledging the victims you’ve chosen to ignore,” one user wrote.

In short, if you did not know this already, feel free to ignore anything Carpenter says about good and evil.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Watch: Prince Harry Snipes at Donald Trump in Cringey Colbert Appearance
Christian Student Attacked, Spat on by Compassionate Liberal for Daring to Write Bible Verses in Chalk on College Sidewalk: Claim
They're Doing It: ICE Descends on Lowe's, Home Depot and Leaves with Trucks Full of Illegals in New Orleans
Watch: Irish 'New Republican Movement' Declares Local Politicians Legit Targets Over Mass Immigration - But Is the Video Real?
Kevin Costner Set to Tell the True Story of Christmas in ABC Special 'That Was Unthinkable Even a Couple of Years Ago'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation