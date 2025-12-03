Most entertainers — particularly those of the liberal female variety — would do well if they stuck to singing.

Alas, when they comment on public affairs, as they too often do, they invariably expose their ignorance and hypocrisy.

Tuesday on the social media platform X, pop star Sabrina Carpenter objected to President Donald Trump’s administration and its use of her music in furtherance of its “inhumane agenda” on illegal immigration, only to face reminders from astute X users that she once used a Catholic Church as a setting in which to promote her promiscuous agenda.

“[T]his video is evil and disgusting,” Carpenter wrote in response to a video posted by the White House. “Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

this video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda. — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) December 2, 2025

The video in question featured clips of federal immigration agents chasing down and arresting illegal immigrants, set to one of Carpenter’s songs.

Have you ever tried this one? Bye-bye 👋😍 pic.twitter.com/MS9OJKjVdX — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 1, 2025

According to Billboard, the White House used Carpenter’s song “Juno” in the video.

While on tour recently, Billboard reported, Carpenter would “arrest” a member of the audience while performing the song “in a fun moment involving pink prop handcuffs. The bit was a viral sensation …”

We will take their word for it. After all, pop songs sung by women better known for provocative performances than vocal talent tend to sound identical.

Furthermore, Carpenter shot the video for her 2023 song “Feather” in a Catholic Church’s sanctuary. In that video, the scantily-clad siren danced in front of the altar.

After Carpenter’s anti-Trump post Tuesday, X users reminded her of that transgression.

“Do not ever involve my Church in your music to benefit your evil agenda,” one X user wrote.

Do not ever involve my Church in your music to benefit your evil agenda. https://t.co/aTu4w8c5fC pic.twitter.com/KrwjYo9ECF — meta thomist 🇻🇦 (@metathomist) December 2, 2025

Meanwhile, other X users commented on Carpenter’s astonishing hypocrisy.

“You used a Catholic Church to film a music video laden with sexual innuendo, and then defended yourself by claiming ‘Jesus was a Carpenter too,'” one user wrote. “You have no right to call things evil or disgusting.”

You used a Catholic Church to film a music video laden with sexual innuendo, and then defended yourself by claiming “Jesus was a Carpenter too”. You have no right to call things evil or disgusting. https://t.co/b70Cz5R5IK — Colin Sharpe (@ColinJSharpe) December 2, 2025

Another user agreed.

Sabrina Carpenter lost the right to call videos “evil and disgusting” when she defiled a Catholic Church by performing sexually explicit acts in it during one of her music videos! https://t.co/1V6vcviikG — Chris Plante Show (@ChrisPlanteShow) December 2, 2025

Carpenter’s indecency and hypocrisy are bad enough, but, as X users also noted, her indifference to the plight of American women and girls murdered by illegal immigrants makes her moral outrage ring hollow.

“Sabrina, You were quick to label a video ‘evil’ and ‘inhumane,’ yet you’ve shown no interest in the American women MURDERED by illegal aliens. Their suffering never gets a word from you. That kind of selective outrage exposes YOUR hollow moral compass. If you want to claim the mantle of compassion, start by acknowledging the victims you’ve chosen to ignore,” one user wrote.

Sabrina, You were quick to label a video “evil” and “inhumane,” yet you’ve shown no interest in the American women MURDERED by illegal aliens. Their suffering never gets a word from you. That kind of selective outrage exposes YOUR hollow moral compass. If you want to claim… pic.twitter.com/FgnxXTUwlu — Jammles (@jammles9) December 2, 2025

In short, if you did not know this already, feel free to ignore anything Carpenter says about good and evil.

