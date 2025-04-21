Pope Francis' Cause of Death Revealed - Was Not Pneumonia or Respiratory Failure

Despite a recent battle with pneumonia and other respiratory issues, neither was the direct cause of Pope Francis’ death.

Francis’ passing was confirmed by the Vatican early Monday, and they later confirmed the cause of death.

The Vatican announced that Francis suffered a stroke, which led to a coma, which then led to heart failure, according to the Vatican News.

Dr. Andrea Arcangeli, Director of the Directorate of Health and Hygiene of the Vatican City State, made the official call.

Francis specifically died of “cerebral stroke, coma, [and] irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse,” according to the death certificate obtained by Al Jazeera.

With specifics initially scarce, many had assumed that Francis had succumbed to complications stemming from his well-chronicled breathing issues.

Now it appears that, at most, they were contributing factors.

According to the Associated Press, Francis had long suffered from lung issues.

In fact, he had part of a lung removed as a young man.

Francis was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 14 with a respiratory crisis.

That eventually turned into double pneumonia, which kept the pope in the hospital for 38 days.

Francis, 88, received an outpouring of love and appreciation from the world.

President Donald Trump first took to social media to address the breaking news, before offering a more substantive gesture later.

“Rest in Peace Pope Francis!” Trump posted. “May God Bless him and all who loved him!”

Later, Trump would sign an executive order to have all flags flown at half staff in the mourning of Francis.

The Vatican broke the news of the tragic passing early Monday morning.

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow, I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis,” a Vatican statement from Cardinal Kevin Farrell said. “At 7:35 this morning, The Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the Father’s house.

“His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His church.

“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized.

“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of God, One and Triune.”

While obviously remembered fondly, Francis was a lightning rod for criticism during his 12-year papacy.

Critics of Francis have accused him of trying to socially liberalize Catholicism.

