The Pope Used Anti-Gay Slur While Joking with Italian Bishops: Report
Pope Francis used an anti-gay slur to describe homosexual men during a recent meeting with Italian bishops, according to multiple media reports.
The incident took place on May 20 during a private meeting with Italian bishops during a discussion about the rules for admission to seminaries.
Italian newspapers reported that the pope used the derogatory Roman term “frociaggine,” according to an Agence France-Presse report posted by Barron’s. That translates into a vulgar term in English, which AFP reported as “f******.”
The report said the pope did not appear to realize he had used an offensive word.
The Corriere della Sera and La Repubblica newspapers said Francis, 87, used the term in context of what is taking place in seminaries, according to CNN.
A source close to Francis offered the explanation that Francis could have meant there is a “gay climate” in seminaries.
The Corriere della Sera newspaper noted that Italian is the pope’s second language and that the comments sparked nervous laughter among the bishops in attendance.
In 2005, the Vatican ruled men with “deep-seated” homosexual tendencies cannot be admitted to seminaries.
Corriere della Sera said the proposal by the bishops was “an amendment that recognized the distinction between simple homosexual orientation and ‘deeply rooted tendencies,’” according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.
The newspaper said the rule change means “in substance, that a homosexual person could be admitted to the seminary if, like the heterosexual, he gave the guarantee that he knows how to live the discipline of celibacy.”
But the rule implies “that it is more difficult for homosexuals because they will be living in an all-male community for many years.”
Last year, the pope said the Catholic Church can bless same-sex marriages but said the blessing cannot be seen to be the equivalent of marriage, according to the Associated Press.
Last year, Francis criticized laws that criminalize homosexuality as “unjust,” saying God loves all his children just as they are and called on Catholic bishops who support the laws to welcome LGBT people into the church.
“Being homosexual isn’t a crime,” Francis said during an interview with The Associated Press.
“These bishops have to have a process of conversion,” he said, adding that they should apply “tenderness, please, as God has for each one of us.”
He said there is a difference between a crime and a sin.
“Being homosexual is not a crime,” he said. “It’s not a crime. Yes, but it’s a sin. Fine, but first let’s distinguish between a sin and a crime.”
