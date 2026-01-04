The Pope's Trump-Supporting Brother Visits the President at Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump hosted the brother of Pope Leo XIV, Louis Martin Prevost, at Mar-a-Lago on Monday night.

Trump announced that Prevost and his wife, Deborah, were present at the party in footage posted by the TikTok account palmbeach.socialite. He praised Prevost for being a supporter of his and mentioned a photograph of the pope’s brother standing in front of a house with MAGA signs around it.

“We have a man here, a special man, he is the brother of the pope,” Trump said. “And his wife, Deborah, and they’re just incredible people. And you know why I like them? Because when the pope was selected, they showed a picture of his brother standing in front of the house with MAGA all over it. So I said, ‘I love this guy.’ So it’s great to have you, Lou and Deborah, it’s great. We appreciate it.”

Prevost is a Florida resident who has expressed support for Trump and has been highly critical of Democrats on social media. He shared one post of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaking in 1996, captioned, “These f***ing liberals crying about tariffs is just unreal. Do they not know that there is a thing called video? Just listen to what this drunk c*nt has to say In the mid 90s long before her husband had grindr dates.”

The pope’s brother also shared a photograph of a cartoon mental institution and bolded words above it that read, “Where The Woke Lived Before The ’70’s.” He also wrote in September 2024 that the Democratic Party had been “taken over by the Communist Party” and have “more in common with failed countries than with the U.S. and its values.”

Pope Leo XIV has criticized the Trump administration’s immigration policies, calling the treatment of illegal immigrants “extremely disrespectful” and “inhuman.”

