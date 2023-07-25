Popular 30-Year-Old Singer Rushed to Hospital, Doctors Find Blood Clots Around Vital Organs

Singer Tori Kelly was hospitalized Sunday after collapsing at a Los Angeles restaurant.

According to TMZ, Kelly complained that she was suffering from a rapid heartbeat and then passed out. TMZ said its source said the star was “out for a while.”

The report said that an ambulance was not called to ensure that Kelly would not be treated at a downtown Los Angeles hospital.

Instead, the report said, her friends wanted to take her to Cedars-Sinai, so they carried her into a vehicle and drove her there themselves. Tori Kelly was rushed to the hospital after passing out during a dinner with friends in LA, TMZ reports. She is currently getting treatment for blood clots found around her vital organs. pic.twitter.com/wVKFlGNjsj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 24, 2023 Blood clots have been found around Kelly’s lungs and in her legs.

Initial reports said doctors were trying to learn if there were blood clots around Kelly’s heart. TMZ said its source said the episode is “really serious.”

Since Kelly has been hospitalized, she has been unconscious at times, the report said.

Earlier Sunday, Kelly posted an upbeat message on Instagram stories, according to ET Online.

“Happy sunday!! jesus loves you so much,” she wrote next to an image of her sneakers.

Kelly was set to release her new EP on July 28.

Last year, she noted that there had been a lapse between albums.

“i see your comments & i get frustrated too bc i just wanna put this music out & tour again but unfortunately its not as simple as just releasing songs whenever i want, i wish the business side of things didn’t sometimes slow down the process… but,” she posted on Twitter.

“that being said.. it’s led to a better situation & im so grateful for the team around me. so yes it’s taken longer than i would’ve liked & im so grateful for yalls patience,” Kelly posted. “trust me when i say.. it’ll all be worth it.” i see your comments👀 & i get frustrated too bc i just wanna put this music out & tour again but unfortunately its not as simple as just releasing songs whenever i want. i wish the business side of things didn’t sometimes slow down the process… but… — tori kelly (@torikelly) June 27, 2022 that being said.. it’s led to a better situation & im so grateful for the team around me. so yes it’s taken longer than i would’ve liked & im so grateful for yalls patience.

trust me when i say..

it’ll all be worth it 🫶🏼🙃 — tori kelly (@torikelly) June 27, 2022

Kelly won two Grammy Awards in 2019 for Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song. She also won the Billboard Women in Music Breakthrough Artist Award in 2015.

