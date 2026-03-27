Popular Black Comedian Wears Whiteface to Mock Erika Kirk and Every Conservative Woman in America

It’s a double standard on steroids.

A black comedian who boasts almost 15 million followers on TikTok and Twitter is attracting millions of views for a collection of video sketches mocking the widow of slain conservative organizer Charlie Kirk and white conservative women in general.

And only conservatives seem to care.

The collection, which went live Wednesday, was created by the comedian known as “Druski” (real name: Drew Desbordes).

Titled “How Conservative Women in America act,” it shows the pudgy, black Desbordes, 31, with “whiteface” makeup and a blonde wig, clearly impersonating 37-year-old Erika Kirk.

How Conservative Women in America act pic.twitter.com/4DQesE0gBg — DRUSKI (@druski) March 25, 2026

By the numbers, the video is a hit, with more 143 million views on the social media platform X and more than 7.3 million on TikTok.

To call it funny, though, would be an obscenity of exaggeration (even if the pilates class segment has a certain slapstick appeal.)

But to call it bad taste would be an understatement beyond understatement.

This is public mockery of a widowed mother of two young children who had the misfortune to love a man who was hated by the American left — a man so committed to peaceful dialogue with political opponents that he was literally murdered while engaged in it.

And there were far, far too many publicly supporting the mockery — including Candace Owens, the one-time responsible voice for the conservative cause who has apparently sacrificed her sanity on the altar of social media fame.

“This is how everybody’s feeling. For the first time, it’s not left or right, it’s like everyone’s united and feeling this,” Owens said on her “Candace” podcast on Thursday.

However, the reality is that pretty much nobody on the right is “feeling this.” In fact, nobody in their right mind — regardless of politics — should be “feeling this.”

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz might have summed it up best in two words:

“Beneath contempt,” Cruz wrote in a post on the social media platform X on Wednesday.

Conservative commentator Clay Travis pointed out the obvious problem with leftists actually laughing at Druski sketches.

Erika Kirk’s husband was assassinated in September. It’s March & a black comedian is putting on white face & mocking her in a video. Honest question, if a prominent black leader had been assassinated & a white comedian put on blackface & mocked his widow, what would happen? https://t.co/HxlOTCZEKd — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 26, 2026

“Erika Kirk’s husband was assassinated in September. It’s March & a black comedian is putting on white face & mocking her in a video,” Travis wrote.

“Honest question, if a prominent black leader had been assassinated & a white comedian put on blackface & mocked his widow, what would happen?”

Cruz and Travis were only a part of the wave of conservative outrage that greeted the video — but the problem is that that wave came from only one direction.

To answer the Travis question: Everyone in America who follows the headlines knows what would happen if the races and roles were reversed:

There would be an outpouring of revulsion from all points on the political spectrum, because there are some things that decent people simply don’t do — and that includes mocking a widow over the loss of her husband.

What makes this worse is that the mockery relies on a black man dressing in “whiteface” — when leftists have long contended that whites who engage in “blackface,” darkening their skin color for comic or dramatic effect, are as racist as the slave-owning Democrats of the Old South.

But no sane conservative can expect outrage from the left over Druski’s jokes.

To too many leftists, Erika Kirk the woman is far less important than Erika Kirk the symbol of everything they hate — beauty, intelligence, religious faith, and a patriotic love of country that comes through in virtually every public appearance she makes.

To the political left, those qualities don’t make her admirable. They make her fair game — for exactly the kind of public attacks they wouldn’t tolerate against a public figure who happened to sport dark skin, or a Hispanic name, or any of the other markers that denote a special “protected class” of Americans.

If it wasn’t for double standards, they’d have no standards at all.

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