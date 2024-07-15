Share
Popular Christian Podcast Host Sensed Trump's Safety Was in Peril, Urged Listeners to Pray Starting in Early July

 By Randy DeSoto  July 15, 2024 at 1:43pm
Christian podcast host Dutch Sheets had been urging his viewers to pray for former President Donald Trump’s safety multiple times in the days leading up to Saturday’s assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

His recent calls to prayer for protection began the day after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on July 1 that Trump had immunity for the official acts taken as president, putting a potential major wrench in special counsel Jack Smith’s election interference case against him.

But Sheets had stayed with it on his weekday “Give Him 15” program, mentioning it several times — including two days before the attempt on Trump’s life.

The show, which is viewed by tens of thousands of people daily, always ends in prayer.

On Monday, Sheets said, “There is zero doubt in my mind that prayer is why Trump is alive today. Zero.”

“Many had premonitions and warnings from Holy Spirit, myself included, regarding an assassination attempt against Trump, and thousands of people — thousands of people — have been praying for his protection,” he said. “No one group can take credit for this supernatural protection.”



Trump said he believes “God alone” is the reason he is alive, given that the slightest change in his head’s position would have meant the bullet wouldn’t have grazed his ear but killed him.

Do you think answered prayer is the reason Trump is alive?

On the July 2 episode of Sheets’ “Give Him 15” — titled “Pray for Their Protection“– the host said, “Now, we must face another possibility. There are individuals in America who would stop at nothing to keep Trump from taking back the White House. Nothing.

“In light of history and human nature, it is ridiculous to assume there are not people in America who would seek to harm him.

“In fact, with America’s current state of mind, this possible violence is true not only against Trump, but also [Joe] Biden, vocal members of Congress and Supreme Court justices — which was planned, by the way, and almost carried out. We should be praying daily for the safety of them all, and we should include their families.

“I am regularly informed by intercessors — watchmen — that they have received warnings in their spirits regarding Trump’s safety. Please pray daily … for protection over our government officials, especially high-profile individuals.”

In leading his viewers in prayer, Sheets asked God, “We especially pray for President Trump, who is so hated. We ask that you keep the hatred of him from resulting in physical harm. We also ask this for the family members and staff of these leaders. Expose every plan. Bring the plan or plans to nothing. Keep the watchmen engaged.”

Finally, the Christian leader asked those watching him to agree by proclaiming, “We decree that attempts to harm President Trump and other leaders will be exposed and fail.”



Sheets prayed for the former president on his program multiple times since that July 2 episode.

On July 3, he said, “We especially pray for President Trump, who is so hated. We ask that You keep the hatred of him from resulting in physical harm.”

On Wednesday’s show, Sheets again said, “We pray for Donald Trump’s protection from physical harm and judicial injustice. Turn it all for good.”

The next day, just two days before the assassination attempt, he said, “We continue to pray protection over our families and our leaders. Protect Trump, Biden and their families from harm. Protect those in Congress and the Supreme Court justices.”



Sheets prayed on Monday, “Father, we thank you for protecting Donald Trump from this assassination attempt. We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded and comfort to the family of the hero who lost his life. We pray that you would continue … to protect Presidents Trump and Biden and their families.”

“Use this experience to draw President Trump closer to you, Father,” he said. “I have always believed that at some point, he would have a profound encounter with you, that you would fill him with your spirit and bring him into a close relationship with you.

“Let this be that time. In the coming days and years, may the White House become a place where you are welcomed, loved, worshipped and honored daily. May the fragrance of worship and intercession arise from those grounds. Let this be part of the healing for our great land.”


