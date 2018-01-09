The Western Journal

Popular Clothing Store in Serious Trouble After Releasing Racist ‘Monkey in the Jungle’ Sweatshirt Ad

By Joe Setyon
January 9, 2018 at 1:39pm

A popular clothing store is receiving intense criticism this week for using what many have said is a racist advertisement to sell a sweatshirt.

The shirt in question — sold by Swedish company H&M — is imprinted with the words “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” across the front. But on the British version of the online retailer’s website, a young black boy was used as the model for the shirt.

As noted by USA Today, many social media users were infuriated by what they saw as an explicit connection being made between the boy and monkeys.

H&M eventually apologized and removed the image from its website.

But the damage had already been done.

Canadian singer Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, known professionally as The Weeknd, took to Twitter on Monday to announce he was immediately ending his sponsorship relationship with the clothing retailer.

“(W)oke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore…” wrote the musician, who had previously modeled for the company.

According to The Associated Press, H&M confirmed that the singer had ended his businesses relationship with the company.

“We completely understand and agree with his reaction to the image,” a spokesperson said, while adding that the brand would “continue the discussion” with the musician and his team.

“We are deeply sorry that the picture was taken,” the spokesperson said.

But despite the apology, designer Alex Medina thinks that in this day and age, it’s unacceptable for brands to be “this negligent and lack awareness.”

Medina pointed out that two other shirts sold by the company — both modeled by white boys — feature pictures of animals and a slogan that read “Survival Expert,” respectively.

“In the year 2018 there’s no way brands/art directors can be this negligent and lack awareness. … We have to do better,” Medina tweeted Sunday.

Other social media users expressed similar sentiments, including NBA star Lebron James and New York Times columnist Charles Blow.

It’s not the first time in recent months that a company had been accused of racism over a questionable advertisement.

In October, soap company Dove apologized for an ad that showed a black woman taking off a brown sweatshirt, revealing a white woman underneath, according to CNN.

