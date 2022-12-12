Parler Share
Popular College Football Coach Hospitalized After Medical Emergency: 'Mike Leach Needs a Miracle'

 By Jack Davis  December 12, 2022 at 8:46am
Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach has been hospitalized, with some saying his condition is critical.

Leach “had a personal health issue at his home [Sunday]. That issue led to a decision to transfer Coach Leach to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance,” according to a Sunday news release from the college.

“That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach’s condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time other than to say that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family,” the statement said.

On Twitter, concerns were voiced for Leach, with Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated calling the coach’s condition “critical.”

Robbie Faulk of 247 Sports said, “Mike Leach needs a miracle …”

Sid Salter, Chief Communications Officer for the college, said rumors of Leach’s death should not be given credence.

“Coach Leach is a fighter, and he is battling,” he said, according to WLBT.

“The rumors circulating on social media are just that – rumors. If there is a change in Coach Leach’s situation, the university will announce it. I encourage people to respect the privacy of the Leach family at this time,” Salter said, according to WAPT.

A representative for the hospital where Leach is a patient said “his care team has not yet decided his condition.”

In the college’s statement, it was announced that Defensive Coordinator Zach Arnett will guide the team as it prepares for its ReliaQuest Bowl game.

Leach was at practice on Saturday, according to ESPN.

Leach coached at Texas Tech from 2000 to 2009 and was at Washington State from 2012 until 2019.

This year’s Jan. 2 ReliaQuest Bowl features Mississippi State against Illinois.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
