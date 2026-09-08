Popular Egyptian TV Host Sentenced to Death by Hanging in Drug Trafficking Case

Egyptian television host Sarah Khalifa was sentenced Saturday to death by hanging after being convicted on drug trafficking charges linked to gang activity.

Khalifa, 39, was sentenced to death along with 11 other individuals who were convicted on similar charges, according to a Sunday report by the BBC.

She’s been accused of being part of a criminal gang that trafficked ingredients and precursors used to make illegal drugs with the intention of selling them.

A Cairo court sentenced her for helping finance and coordinate the operation, EuroNews reported. Her brother Mohamed is also facing death for the testing and manufacturing of said drugs.

Khalifa is known for her show “Mission Impossible,” which ironically tackled crime issues. She also has a large social media fanbase on Instagram, with 2.6 million followers.

Egyptian TV presenter Sarah Khalifa was among 12 people sentenced to death for their alleged role in a drug trafficking network on Saturday, according to a state-owned Egyptian outlet. https://t.co/w9kFc7WUrS pic.twitter.com/mXZZKFemT3 — CNN (@CNN) September 6, 2026

Should the U.S. give harsher punishments for drug-related crimes? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (127 Votes) No: 5% (6 Votes)

Nine others were sentenced to life in prison for their involvement, while several more were acquitted. Khalifa has denied any wrongdoing, and her lawyer said she plans to appeal.

The drug in question was described by Egyptian media as a synthetic form of hashish. Evidence presented at trial, however, showed it to be synthetic cannabinoids, a form of lab-made marijuana more potent than the real thing.

“Synthetic cannabinoids can cause psychosis, seizures, heart and kidney problems, and in severe cases, death,” EuroNews reported.

The case dates back to April 2025, when anti-narcotics officers said they’d found a network of individuals importing raw materials used to make the drug, some of which came from China.

Law enforcement ultimately raided two apartments in Cairo and recovered about 200 kilograms of drugs, equipment, and materials, according to EuroNews.

As the probe continued, police found even more drugs before arrests were finally made. The drug materials were brought in from outside the country and hidden inside cosmetic supplies and airplane luggage.

Authorities, citing digital evidence retrieved from her cellphone, alleged that Khalifa acted as a middleman between top members of the group and outside sources.

Khalifa was also convicted in another case Saturday and sentenced to three years in prison after investigators reportedly found a video on her phone of a young man being stripped naked and physically attacked within her residence.

The victim was identified as her driver. Two other defendants were sentenced to seven years each for their involvement, with a fourth defendant getting five years.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.