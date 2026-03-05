When it comes to online leftist personalities, a handful are simply more notorious than others, for a variety of reasons.

From Steven “Destiny” Bonnell to Kyla “NotSoErudite” Turner, there is no shortage of leftist personalities vying for internet notoriety in the modern online era.

Yet even within those circles, one leftist streamer has risen well above the rest in terms of notoriety — or what some may call “infamy.”

Hasan Piker, the far-left streamer who regularly produces content for large streaming platforms like Twitch, is no stranger to controversy.

From wishing the Soviets had won the Cold War to denigrating any politician who isn’t in line with his socialist views, Piker has a knack for wading into discourse with an off-putting bombast that has still somehow endeared him to swathes of leftist fans.

His latest controversial remarks? They’re likely to rankle — and galvanize — the same groups that Piker’s used to speaking to.

Piker was on his usual stream recently, when he spoke to his viewers about some advice he’d have for anti-American suicide bombers.

According to Mediaite, Piker was showing footage of various retaliatory Iranian drone strikes in the Middle East, following the commencement of Operation Epic Fury (a joint U.S.-Israeli military operation that has beheaded the leadership in Tehran).

Interestingly enough, Piker immediately recognized the drones being used by Iranian forces and proffered his own two cents on the matter.

“Again, that’s a Shahed drone. Like, that’s crazy,” Piker said. “Bro. You really actually don’t need, like … I was thinking about this with, like, the Afghanistan Taliban-Pakistan fight that was taking place. And I was really thinking about this — you really don’t need suicide bombing anymore, you know?”

He wasn’t done.

“’Cause, like, the Taliban guy was like, ‘Oh, you have nuclear arms, but we have suicide bombers. Like, we’ll just blow up your country with suicide bombers,'” Piker continued. “And it’s like, you really don’t need that anymore in drone warfare, right? You don’t need that at all.

“Just make f***ing drones. You can purchase them from, you know, you can buy them in the online marketplace.

“Like, China literally sells explosive ordnance delivery mechanisms that you can put on a DJI drone that you purchase, like, at virtually no significant cost in comparison to, like, the sophisticated equipment that you need to put together.

“So … um, I guess, like, at that point, you’re doing that for the love of the game, right? Like, you’re doing suicide bombing just for the love of the game because, like, you want to keep it old school? Is that what it is? Why is bro saying that?

“I’m just saying it’s, like, insane that — I mean, this is basically functionally what you could get away with if you facilitated, like, a somewhat good, difficult-to-pull-off suicide bombing strike, right? And instead, you’re just using a Shahed drone that’s, like, $10,000?”

You can view a portion of the comments below:

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers may find offensive.

Hasan Piker tells his followers suicide bombing is dead, buy Shahed drones instead. “Just make f**king drones. You can purchase them from online marketplaces. China literally sells explosive ordnance delivery mechanisms that you can put on a DJI drone. You can buy them at… pic.twitter.com/eiTPoyRn9W — Canary Mission (@canarymission) March 3, 2026

The comments under the post were brutal and highly critical of Piker.

Why isn’t this dude being deported? Why is he allowed to stay here in our country? — jmbhhk (@JMBHHK) March 3, 2026

@FBI @FBIDirectorKash @DHSgov @Sec_Noem Surely there’s a way to arrest @hasanthehun under the same circumstances for the guys who used to get arrested for the anarchists cookbook and things like that — rossellcrowe (@rossellcrowe1) March 3, 2026

How is this guy not arrested on terrorism charges. This goes beyond just simple commentary… — Western Contingent (@WesternColumn) March 3, 2026

Operation Epic Fury commenced on Saturday and saw Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed by joint U.S.-Israeli forces. The military operation isn’t expected to subside anytime in the immediate future.

