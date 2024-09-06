Share
News

Popular Firearms Expert Announces His Own Death in YouTube Video Titled 'I'm Dead'

 By Jack Davis  September 6, 2024 at 11:20am
Share

YouTube firearms expert Paul Harrell announced his death Tuesday in a pre-recorded video.

“He everyone, let me get  right to the point, Harrell said in the opening of the video posted to his YouTube channel, which he said was made on Dec. 20.

“I’m recording this and giving Brad instructions to publish it upon my death, so if you’re watching me, I’m dead,” he said, referring to Brad Nelson, his manager.

“Now a few months ago I sat here on this log, and told you I’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and I told you we caught it early and we were going to be here for some time. Well, we did catch it early but not as early as I had thought and it has spread faster than I thought,” he said.



Trending:
The Media Warned Us About 'Argentina's Trump': Months Later, He's Already Turning His Country Around

“You may have seen me recently using this crutch when I told you I broke my hip. Well, I did break my hip, but it wasn’t because I was in any kind of accident, it was because the cancer spread to my bones,” he said.

“The bones just crumbled and my hip fractured and I fell down,” he said.

Harrell noted that “My goal in doing all of this was, yes, to have fun, do some things that were fun, but primarily to put out useful information. Or if not useful at least interesting information.

“And what I really hope is that, as you’re watching me, you’ve seen some things that have made you say, ‘Oh I get it, OK,’” he said.

Have you ever seen one of Paul Harrell’s videos?

“The final I would want to say is, my sincere apologies. I had hoped that I would continue in this format for the next 10 or even 15 years. And even once I was diagnosed I had hoped we would be here two or three more years, and it’s turned out to only be a few more months. And my apologies for that. It really makes me feel like I’ve let everybody down,” he said.

“I guess the final line, I have not really rehearsed this, is that I’m really glad to have had the opportunity to do all of the stuff that we’ve done,” he said.

“I really hope it’s been helpful and I really appreciate you watching, commenting and participating, and I have probably very few regrets in what we’ve done here,” he said.

“So, as always, don’t try this at home and thanks for watching,” he said as his part of the video ended.

Related:
Star of ABC's 'Boy Meets World' Diagnosed with Cancer, Has 'Big Decisions Ahead'

Paul Harrell’s brother Roy said the channel will endure without his brother.

“It was his wish that I maintain his legacy through this channel. He will remain an inspiration to us all,” Roy Harrell said.

The channel had 1.2 million subscribers. As of Friday, the video had been viewed more than 4 million times.

According to an obituary on legacy.com, Paul Harrell was 58, and was a veteran who served in the Marine Corps and the Army.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




The Media Warned Us About 'Argentina's Trump': Months Later, He's Already Turning His Country Around
Travis Kelce Savagely Roasted Over New Look as NFL Season Kicks Off - 'Haircut May Be the Worst'
Babysitting Nightmare: Barber Charged After Allegedly Torturing and Murdering 6-Year-Old for Wetting Himself
Duchess Meghan's Trademark Gets Denied, Rejected as Her Brand Idea Suffers Big Setback
Newlywed Couple Charged in Death of Groomsman on Their Wedding Day
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation