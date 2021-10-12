Share
Sports
News
Jon Gruden reacts during the Las Vegas Raiders' game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday.
Jon Gruden reacts during the Las Vegas Raiders' game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday. The Bears won 20-9 in what would be Gruden's last game with the Raiders. (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

Popular NFL Coach Pressured Into Resigning After Years-Old Private Emails Come to Light

 By Jack Davis  October 12, 2021 at 6:19am
Share

Highlighting the extent to which cancel culture ensures that private opinions have public consequences, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigned late Monday after old emails were made public.

The emails contained slurs that mocked the masculinity of multiple NFL figures, including Commissioner Roger Goodell; criticized having women as referees; and railed against the league for pressuring a team to draft an openly gay player, according to The New York Times.

“I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders,” Gruden said in a statement released by the team.

“I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”

Trending:
Pfizer Whistleblower Steps Forward with Emails Describing Use of Aborted Fetal Cells for Vaccine

Rich Bisaccia, the Raiders’ special teams coordinator, will serve as interim head coach, the team announced.

The emails that were examined covered a period from 2011 through 2018, when Gruden was working for ESPN as an analyst for “Monday Night Football.”

Gruden’s comments came to light because they were sent to Bruce Allen, the former president of the Washington Football Team.

Do you think Gruden should have resigned?

As part of an NFL investigation into the workplace culture of the Washington team, investigators combed through about 650,000 emails. The results of that investigation were shared with the league, which then alerted the Raisers to the content of what Gruden was writing.

One email from Gruden made public last week slammed DeMaurice Smith, the leader of the NFL players union, with a reference to the size of his lips, which many outlets described as “racist.”

The coach said Friday that his comment about Smith “went too far,” adding, “I never had a blade of racism in me.”

The Times reviewed more of the private emails and published some of their contents on Monday, saying, “Taken together, the emails provide an unvarnished look into the clubby culture of one N.F.L. circle of peers, where white male decision makers felt comfortable sharing pornographic images, deriding the league policies, and jocularly sharing homophobic language.”

Some of those emails took issue with the NFL’s focus on player concussions and opposed player protests over the national anthem.

Related:
Another Day, Another Minority Canceled by ESPN for Not Fitting Leftist Mold

Gruden’s targets for criticism included Caitlyn Jenner, former President Barack Obama and current President Joe Biden during his stint as vice president. The coach referred to Biden as a “nervous clueless p****.”

Some observers said the ousted Raiders coach was the victim of a double standard.

Gruden was not with the league at the time of the emails.

He won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002 and returned to the Raiders as head coach in 2018.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Elderly Woman Jailed for Breaking Hospital's COVID Rules by Refusing to Leave Her Ailing Daughter's Bedside
Poll: Number of Americans Who Trust Biden Is Telling the Truth About COVID Plummets
Popular NFL Coach Pressured Into Resigning After Years-Old Private Emails Come to Light
Lt. Governor Stands Firm Against Activist Outrage After He Calls Teaching LGBT Agenda in Schools 'Filth'
Newsom Bans Small Gas Engines: Now 50,000 Businesses Need 'Green' Equipment that Costs Twice as Much
See more...

Conversation