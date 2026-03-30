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SeatGeek Stadium stands in the sunlight in Bridgeview, Illinois, on July 31, 2025.
SeatGeek Stadium stands in the sunlight in Bridgeview, Illinois, on July 31, 2025. (Joe Hendrickson / Getty Images)

Popular Platform Draws Backlash for Offering $25,000 Sex Changes as Employee Benefit

 By Michael Austin  March 30, 2026 at 4:00am
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SeatGeek, a platform through which users can buy tickets, is facing backlash for a job posting that offers substantial perks such as $25,000 in “gender-affirming care.”

The analytics engineer position, as reported by Fox Business, pays as much as $175,000 per year.

But it also includes unlimited PTO, $500 per year for wellness expenses, subscriptions to a meditation and therapy app, and $120 per month for live events.

The most head-turning benefit, however, is $25,000 for “family building, reproductive health services and Gender-affirming care.”

Libs of TikTok drew attention to that element of the policy.

The account noted that SeatGeek “is offering job applicants up to $25K to cover ‘Gender Affirming Care’ aka genitaI mutiIation.”

“If you buy from this company, that’s what you’re supporting,” Libs of TikTok warned. “Remember that!”

Other social media users were indeed taken aback by the policy.

“This also proves they’re price gouging if they can afford to offer this,” one commenter said.

“plenty of other options to buy tickets, easy to avoid them,” another offered.

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“Wow! Thanks for letting me know. I’ve used them many times, but not anymore,” a third remarked.

In recent years, many large companies have been paying for employees’ abortion travel and IVF treatments, as well as hormones and surgeries to enable a purported “gender transition.”

Beyond the $25,000 in so-called “gender-affirming care,” the prompts for the application process not only ask whether prospective employees are male or female, but whether they are “non-binary,” “third-gender,” “prefer not to say,” or “prefer to self-describe.”

The application page also says that “SeatGeek is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment regardless of race, color, religion, creed, age, national origin or ancestry, ethnicity, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, disability, military or veteran status, or any other category protected by federal, state, or local law.”

Such descriptions are relatively common for employers.

But another statement was included to reaffirm SeatGeek’s special appreciation for diversity.

“As an equal opportunities employer, we recognize that diversity is a positive attribute and we welcome the differences and benefits that a diverse culture brings. Come join us!” the company said.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




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