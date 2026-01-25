Share
A view of the McCain logo outside the food company's factory in Matougues, northern France on Oct. 1, 2009.
A view of the McCain logo outside the food company's factory in Matougues, northern France on Oct. 1, 2009. (Francois Nascimbeni - AFP / Getty Images)

Popular Potato Product Faces Recall in 26 States

 By Michael Austin  January 25, 2026 at 11:30am
Almost 40,000 cases of tater tots were recalled last month because of a contamination risk.

Two brands of the potato products — Ore-Ida Tater Tots and Sysco Imperial Potato Tater Barrels — were recalled by McCain Foods USA Inc.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the products could have “clear, hard plastic fragments,” which may place consumers at risk, per a report from Fox Business.

There were about 21,000 cases of Ore-Ida Tater Tots impacted, as well as over 17,000 cases of Sysco Imperial Potato Tater Barrels.

The impacted goods were distributed in 26 states, including Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Details of the Ore-Ida Tater Tots recall are as follows, per Fox Business:

  • Item number: OIF00215A
  • Net weight: 30 pounds
  • UPC: 1 00 72714 00215 8
  • Batch codes: 1005479808, 1005477924, 1005478883, 1005480444, 1005480875, 1005481627, 1005481770

And for the Sysco Imperial Potato Tater Barrels, the details are as follows:

  • Item number: 1000006067
  • Weight: 6/5 pounds
  • UPC 1 07 34730 62740 0
  • Batch codes: 1005482717, 1005483735, 1005484702, 1005485462, 1005485660

The FDA upgraded the recall to a Class II on Tuesday, per a report from the Independent.

That means the recall is “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.”

In other cases, such a recall could mean “the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

McCain Foods USA Inc. did not immediately respond when contacted for comment by People magazine.

