Welcome to the second half of 2020, where the left’s cancel culture can leave a person unemployed for the apparent infraction of stating an indisputable fact.

We’re not talking about the kind of fact that can be argued against with contradictory data, either.

Charts, graphs, statistics and the conclusions of experts are often deemed factual but are later disputed, as contradictory charts, graphs, numbers and expert analyses are presented in the spirit of debate.

But there are some facts that cannot be argued against, and these facts can never be prejudicial or insensitive.

Fact: When an airplane uses propulsion to force itself off the ground, that airplane is flying.

Fact: Michigan’s capital is located in the city of Lansing.

Fact: Donald Trump is the current president of the United States.

That last fact, as detrimental as it might be to the mental health of leftist cancel culture warriors, has been a reality since January 2017.

Pointing out that fact also apparently cost a popular Michigan teacher and baseball coach his career this week, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Justin Kucera, a social studies teacher and varsity baseball coach employed at Walled Lake Western High School in Walled Lake, Michigan, is out of a job after he tweeted that President Donald Trump “is our president.”

The 28-year-old took to his Twitter account on July 6 and posted a tweet containing factual information in a seemingly uncontroversial way.

“I’m done being silent. @realDonaldTrump is our president,” he wrote, “Don’t @ me.”

I’m done being silent. @realDonaldTrump is our president ❌🧢 Don’t @ me — Coach Kucera (@CoachKWLW) July 7, 2020

The coach also shared a post from Trump, who is the president, which simply read:

SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

That Twitter activity apparently ruffled feathers in Kucera’s district, because he was quickly fired after posting it, the Free Beacon reported.

Kucera was told he was out of a job by school officials in a private meeting.

“I was required to meet with [human resources], the superintendent, and my principal [on July 10]. They initially took my statement on why I tweeted those tweets and they told me they would have a decision about my future employment in the upcoming days. When they completed the meeting, I was told I had the option to either be fired or resign,” Kucera told the Free Beacon.

Even worse for Kucera, he and those who spoke on his behalf to the Free Beacon were adamant the coach has always been apolitical.

He told the outlet he just wanted to say something he thought would unify those around him.

“I know a lot of people are just rooting for Trump to fail, and I don’t think that anybody should do that,” he said. “Agree with him or not, you should want the president to do well. I apologized that [my tweet] brought so much negative attention, but I’m not sorry for what I said.”

Kucera’s Twitter account doesn’t contain a plethora of divisive political statements.

The same can’t be said for some of the other teachers in the local school district.

“Nicole Estes, a kindergarten teacher in the district, called Trump a ‘sociopath’ and a ‘narcissist’ on Facebook in 2016 and is still employed at Keith Elementary School,” the Free Beacon reported.

It appears Kucera wasn’t fired for posting a political opinion, as, aside from his sharing of a Trump post, the coach merely stated a fact: Donald Trump is the president.

The coach and teacher, who mostly posts online about sports, was apparently fired for authoring a tweet on his own time away from school that was deemed political and it didn’t align with the politics of those who disagreed with it. Kucera, described as a “popular” teacher by those who know him, never pushed any political beliefs on students or his peers.

But he did state a fact online — the same fact that has been triggering leftists since November 2016.

Now, he’s lost not only a job but apparently a career he was proud of and good at.

A representative for the school district told The Detroit News that Kucera was not fired for stating that Trump is the president or for supporting him.

But the district also refrained from offering an explanation for his termination, so we only have his word to go off of.

Kucera is out of a job after he stated that Trump is the president and not one student in Walled Lake is better off for it.

