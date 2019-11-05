Popular-Vote-Pushing Left Freaks Out Over Sean Spicer's Popular-Vote Success on 'Dancing with the Stars'

He’s still a step ahead of the competition.

And it’s making liberals loony.

Sean Spicer, the former-White-House-press-secretary-turned-surprise-pop-idol as a “Dancing with the Stars” contestant, has been on an eight-week run on the ABC reality show.

Considering that Spicer’s moves are limited — as evidenced by his scores from actual judges — his continued survival is likely more a reflection of the popularity of his old boss, President Donald Trump, than any appreciation for Spicer’s dancing talent.

And that has the Trump Derangement Syndrome crowd even more deranged than usual.

TRENDING: Gov. Cuomo Says ‘Good Riddance’ to Trump Leaving NY, Don Jr. Responds with Savage Takedown

Spicer’s latest outing Monday had what has become the usual result: low technical scores from the judges but viewer support that more than made up for them.

Liberals, who love to talk about the importance of the popular vote when it comes to presidential elections, have been absolutely furious that it’s being used to prop up a man they seem to think is an extension of the Trump presidency they despise.

Sean Spicer’s dancing has consistently been the worst on “Dancing With the Stars,” our critic says. Yet he’s still on. https://t.co/ray0AgpvfF — New York Times Arts (@nytimesarts) November 5, 2019

People who aren’t even watching the show is voting for spicer because he’s a republican! @POTUS @realDonaldTrump had to ruin the show for us all!! 🙄🙄🙄 — Hannah E Perry (@hannaheperry090) November 5, 2019

Galvanizing a far-right base to skew the results of a voting system? Old habits die hard. If you’re curious how Sean Spicer is still on #DWTS, read this. https://t.co/8txDaIO3n2 — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) November 5, 2019

But for Trump supporters, Spicer’s wins are a sign of things to come.

RELATED: New Season of 'Dancing with the Stars' Will Include Sean Spicer, Christie Brinkley and More

Best #DWTS tweet! I’m not tired of #winning…whether with @realDonaldTrump or @seanspicer.👍 Both trigger the left and send them into a meltdown. 🤣😂🤣 Add a dash of #Covfefe just for fun! pic.twitter.com/3dtrlOg1mG — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) November 5, 2019

Democrats can’t vote for a real impeachment, because they can’t find any valid charges, crazy Democratic prosecutors still can’t find a crime, Democrats failing at every turn, they haven’t even gotten enough support to get Sean Spicer off Dancing With the Stars. — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) November 5, 2019

Spicer has even gotten support from the president’s son, Donald Jr.

Guys get this going again for Spicy. The meltdown the Hollywood types keep having when he wins with your votes is soooo worth the time.Get on it!!! https://t.co/LYahfU9jIq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 5, 2019

And the chief executive himself weighed in.

Vote for Sean Spicer on Dancing with the Stars. He is a great and very loyal guy who is working very hard! #MAGA https://t.co/JGvKANCRqZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2019

The real irony, of course, is that liberals are whining about how unimportant the popular vote should be when it comes to something as utterly inane as a nationwide dance contest.

Will you vote to help keep Sean Spicer on “DWTS”? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 90% (113 Votes) 10% (13 Votes)

But they’re ready to go to the barricades (or at least vent on social media) about the importance of the popular vote in deciding who is going to be the leader of the free world.

Considering the overwhelming dominance liberalism enjoys in just about every other area of the entertainment world (see how a figure like Spicer would do as a guest on one of the late-night comedy shows), even a small victory like Spicer’s continued presence on “Dancing with the Stars” seems like a huge win.

Conservatives will take one where they can. It’s all a good sign for November 2020.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.