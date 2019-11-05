SECTIONS
Popular-Vote-Pushing Left Freaks Out Over Sean Spicer's Popular-Vote Success on 'Dancing with the Stars'

By Joe Saunders
Published November 5, 2019 at 1:39pm
He’s still a step ahead of the competition.

And it’s making liberals loony.

Sean Spicer, the former-White-House-press-secretary-turned-surprise-pop-idol as a “Dancing with the Stars” contestant, has been on an eight-week run on the ABC reality show.

Considering that Spicer’s moves are limited — as evidenced by his scores from actual judges — his continued survival is likely more a reflection of the popularity of his old boss, President Donald Trump, than any appreciation for Spicer’s dancing talent.

And that has the Trump Derangement Syndrome crowd even more deranged than usual.

Spicer’s latest outing Monday had what has become the usual result: low technical scores from the judges but viewer support that more than made up for them.

Liberals, who love to talk about the importance of the popular vote when it comes to presidential elections, have been absolutely furious that it’s being used to prop up a man they seem to think is an extension of the Trump presidency they despise.

But for Trump supporters, Spicer’s wins are a sign of things to come.

Spicer has even gotten support from the president’s son, Donald Jr.

And the chief executive himself weighed in.

The real irony, of course, is that liberals are whining about how unimportant the popular vote should be when it comes to something as utterly inane as a nationwide dance contest.

But they’re ready to go to the barricades (or at least vent on social media) about the importance of the popular vote in deciding who is going to be the leader of the free world.

Considering the overwhelming dominance liberalism enjoys in just about every other area of the entertainment world (see how a figure like Spicer would do as a guest on one of the late-night comedy shows), even a small victory like Spicer’s continued presence on “Dancing with the Stars” seems like a huge win.

Conservatives will take one where they can. It’s all a good sign for November 2020.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
