Pornhub to Shut Off Access to Virginia After State's New Law Goes Into Effect July 1

Parents in Virginia can breathe a little sigh of relief.

According to Inside Nova, a new law proposed by Republican state Sen. William M. Stanley Jr. mandates that websites featuring pornographic material must use age verification technology to more accurately determine that users in Virginia are at least 18 years old before granting them access to the content. The law easily passed through the Virginia General Assembly and will go into effect on July 1.

But Pornhub, one of the most visited sites in the world, isn’t willing to give up on destroying the minds of innocent young people so easily.

In a blatant attempt to blackmail the state, the pornography website has decided to block all viewers in Virginia from accessing the site, stating on its website that the law is not the most effective solution for protecting people visiting its site and even claiming the law puts children and user privacy at risk.

It’s not taking a big leap to put forward that those who work at Pornhub are not concerned either with user privacy or putting children at risk.

If you try to access Pornhub from anywhere in Virginia currently, you will see a long sanctimonious message posted on their page.

Here’s the current landing page for PornHub if you live in Virginia. Proud of the work we’ve done at @approject to help make this happen. This is a no-brainer to protect kids. Let’s get this done in a ll 50 states! pic.twitter.com/RUXFAoNBGw — Jon Schweppe (@JonSchweppe) June 30, 2023



“The safety of our users is one of our biggest concerns,” the website reads. “We believe that the best and most effective solution for protecting children and adults alike is to identify users by their device and allow access to age-restricted materials based on that identification.

Should more states pass a law like this? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 87% (1280 Votes) No: 13% (184 Votes)

The message then turns from its hypocritical sermonizing to threats, writing, “Until a real solution is offered, we have made the difficult decision to completely disable access to our website in Virginia.”

And then come the demands as the purveyors of sin reach out to all their pervert and porn-addict followers, who are probably in mourning, asking them to please contact their representatives “before it is too late.”

Too late for what?

Too late for Pornhub to destroy the children they have not got to yet?

According to the Christian website Focus On the Family, a study spanning 1995 through 2015 found that 64 percent of people aged 13 to 24 viewed pornography at least weekly and 49 percent of young people first viewed pornography before age 13.

Ninety percent of boys and 70 percent of girls younger than 18 admitted to having seen pornography at least once.

Focus on the Family also said children between the ages of 12 to 17 make up the largest group of internet porn users.

No wonder Pornhub is threatening Virginia with all or nothing.

Getting children addicted to porn at an early age ensures a steady and ever-increasing source of income for the filth website, and they’re not willing to give it up, even if it means a short-term loss of revenue.

Pornhub demanding that their representatives re-allow children access to its den of sin “before it’s too late” is like the lions asking God to open their mouths before it’s too late to have Daniel for dinner.

Thankfully, the children of Virginia have a few angels who have fought long and hard to keep them safe.

Now it’s time for other states to do the same.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.