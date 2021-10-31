Share
Portland ANTIFA Attacker Indicted Over 2019 Assault of Andy Ngo

 By Jack Davis  October 31, 2021 at 12:05pm
A Portland man has been indicted in the 2019 attack against journalist Andy Ngo, who was assaulted by an ANTIFA member.

A Multnomah County grand jury on Monday indicted John Hacker on a count of third-degree robbery, according to Oregon Live.

“The said Defendant(s), John Colin Hacker on or about May 07, 2019, in the County of Multnomah, State of Oregon, did unlawfully and knowingly, while in the course of committing and attempting to commit Theft, and with the intent of preventing and overcoming resistance to defendant’s taking of property and retention of the property immediately after the taking, use and threaten the immediate use of physical force upon Andy Ngo, contrary to the statutes in such cases made and provided and against the peace and dignity of the State of Oregon,” the court document reads, according to the Post Millennial.

The charge against Hacker is a felony.

Ngo said on Twitter that an ANTIFA supporter dumped liquid on him and stole his phone in an incident that took place at the Hollywood Fitness gym in Northeast Portland.

Ngo has sued Rose City Antifa, Hacker and others for attacks against him. He claims these attacks occurred as he provided conservative commentary of the ANTIFA violence that ravaged Portland in recent years.

“I hope last week’s indictment of Mr. Hacker signals a change in the prosecutor’s office in Portland,” Ngo said in a statement.

Does ANTIFA support an ideology that could destroy the U.S.?

“For years, too many violent extremists falsely claiming to be fighting for ‘racial justice’ have gotten away with campaigns of terror and violence against journalists and citizens,” he said.

Harmeet Dhillo, a lawyer representing Ngo and  CEO of the Center for American Liberty, said the indictment is a small step on a long journey.

“Two years later, this is finally a step in the right direction for the rule of law in Portland, where Antifa has been operating with impunity,” Dhillo said, according to the Center for American Liberty.

“There is still a long road ahead for the justice that Andy Ngo deserves. Andy has endured years of harassment, serious threats on his life and the inability to live in his hometown at the hands of these domestic terrorists. This is a good start, but we’re hoping to see more of these actions.”

Ngo has said ANTIFA is a clear and present danger to America.

“The entire agenda and project of the Antifa ideology, that is, anarchists and communists, is to destroy the United States and to destroy its system,” he has said, according to the Epoch Times.

“So when they say burn it down, burn the system down, they really do mean that. That system is the rule of law, its systems of governance, elected representatives — all of that. They want to get of rid of all that.”

A warrant has been issued to arrest Hacker.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation

