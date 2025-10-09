Portland Antifa Operatives Planning Coordinated Action to Take Down Federal Aircraft: Report

For a group that allegedly doesn’t exist, antifa sure does seem to have some concrete and well-organized plans.

As President Donald Trump continues to try and corral those who identify as “anti-fascist,” he has been met with quite a bit of resistance from his most ardent critics.

While the president recognizes the danger antifa presents (and has thus labeled them a domestic terrorist group), many establishment pundits insist that antifa does not exist, and that it’s not the destructive bogeyman that the Trump administration has made them out to be.

To the chagrin of those antifa defenders, not only does the group seem to definitely exist, but it may be far more destructive than any conservative had given them credit for.

Independent journalist Andy Ngo (who is Portland-based and has long been a thorn in the side of antifa) took to X on Thursday to spoil some of antifa’s well-laid plans.

A Portland Antifa blog has announced that at 9 p.m. on Oct. 11, they plan to organize a laser attack to try to crash a federal aircraft flying over the ICE facility. Antifa plan to gather at multiple locations across the city and deploy lasers in an attempt to ground all “spy… pic.twitter.com/kDCxBeeqOU — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 9, 2025

“A Portland Antifa blog has announced that at 9 p.m. on Oct. 11, they plan to organize a laser attack to try to crash a federal aircraft flying over the ICE facility,” Ngo posted. “Antifa plan to gather at multiple locations across the city and deploy lasers in an attempt to ground all ‘spy planes.’

“This will also serve as a distraction so other militants can take more ‘daring actions’ elsewhere in the city.”

In a since-deleted blog post (which has been archived here) the Portland antifa branch excitedly told its followers what to do — and, perhaps more importantly, how to do it.

“Every night for weeks we are forced to listen to the threatening rhythm of helicopter blades as the federal regime spies on us,” the deleted blog post read. “The only limit power knows is our refusal to submit. This Saturday, October 11th, you are invited to fight back. All you need is a laser.

“Leave home – they can see where the laser is coming from. Go to a park, a field, or some other public place, and once the clock strikes 9 unleash your beam at the cop copter. Mask up. Coordinate with friends to throw a laser party!

“Let’s take back the night together! It won’t take many of us to ground the helicopters!”

Antifa wasn’t done proffering advice for would-be criminals: “Lasers have the clear downside of being easily traced back to their source, especially from the air. If enough lasers are pointed at the aircraft, we think it will not be able to safely stay in the air for long enough to continue to pinpoint the source for law enforcement, and numbers will make it difficult to focus on a single person.

“Be ready to dispose of the laser if you need to – wear gloves and clean it with alcohol in case you have to toss it in a hurry. Consider taking precautions to keep DNA off of it as well.”

It is worth noting, as Ngo pointed out, that antifa’s plans aren’t exactly original.

“The Department of Homeland Security announced on Sept. 30 the arrest of four criminal illegal aliens for conducting laser strikes on airborne helicopters in an attempt to blind aircraft personnel,” Ngo noted.

He added: “Lasers have also been used to cause injury to federal officers, both during the current ICE occupation and during the BLM-Antifa rioting of 2020.”

