The raw violence of the predatory mobs that roam the streets of Portland, Oregon, to mete out whatever brand of brutal justice they see fit was captured Sunday in a series of social media videos that show a man being beaten after a confrontation with demonstrators.

The beginnings of the incident were lost in a fog of contradictory allegations, with some claiming the driver of a truck tried to assault protesters, who have laid claim to the streets of Portland now that their power to destroy is minimally contested by city authorities.

In trying to sift through the claims, Oregon Live reported that it was told by Portland Police spokesman Sgt. Kevin Allen that officers were acting on the understanding that the mob had chased the driver of a truck, who then crashed into a light pole.

“Officers encountered a hostile crowd and a squad from the Rapid Response Team (RRT) responded to help secure the scene while the investigation was underway. The driver was transported to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. The incident is under investigation and no arrests have been made,” police said in a news release.

The videos highlight the horrifying extent to which rampant brutality has been unleashed.

TRENDING: Federal Court Strikes Down Sweeping California Gun Control Law

WARNING: The following videos contain graphic violence and language that some viewers will find disturbing and offensive.

TONIGHT: Here is what took place before the man crashed his car into a tree here in Downtown Portland BLM thugs began to harass and physically assault him and his female partner in the street for defending someone they robbed He then began to drive away to evade them pic.twitter.com/5oPev8Fiar — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

GRAPHIC: Rioters in downtown Portland detain man who had a car crash. They force him to sit on the ground while they search his belongings. One of them runs up and kicks him in the head, instantly knocking him out. There are no police. Video by @FromKalen pic.twitter.com/x646QheCV0 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020

A crowd is gathered around the unconscious victim’s body; some are pouring water on his head. Others can be heard arguing and establishing BLM responsibility for the attack. pic.twitter.com/I6GUIYkTtZ — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 17, 2020

The incident, which began at about 10:30 p.m., ended when an ambulance arrived to take the man, whose identity was not released by police, to a hospital.

The truck was later towed from the scene.

RELATED: Protesters Block ICE Buses Carrying Detainees, Border Patrol Swoops In

The incident took place on the 81st consecutive night of unrest in Portland.

The continual violence left some demanding political leaders act.

When is this madness going to end? I don’t care about the politics, but this violence and anarchy needs to end. Please stop this @realDonaldTrump – Portland and @tedwheeler don’t care about its citizens, who are still Americans and need help. https://t.co/rw5VW1NdH8 — Matthew Betley (@MatthewBetley) August 17, 2020

Citizens of Portland need to press the DA to prosecute the BLM militants that nearly executed a man tonight How in the world could citizens of Portland stand by silently as these actions take place in their own home city? BLM is a disgrace to America — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

More than 60+ 911 calls went unanswered in Portland last night. The emergency calls were for burglary, theft, and hit and runs. Liberals told us we don’t need our guns because we can call 911. Now they have made 911 useless. — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) August 17, 2020

Earlier Sunday, in a release about the violence that took place in Portland on Saturday night, Portland police highlighted the impact to the city of the concentrated police presence in downtown Portland.

“At the time of this release over 60 calls for police service were holding around the city. Some had been holding for the length of the events described here. Call types ranged from theft, vandalism, suspicious activity, hazards, hit and run, burglary, violation of restraining order, alarms, stolen cars, harassment and many others,” Portland police said in a release.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.