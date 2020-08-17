SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Portland Mob Pulls Driver from Car, Brutally Knocks Him Unconscious

×
By Jack Davis
Published August 17, 2020 at 7:42am
P Share Print

The raw violence of the predatory mobs that roam the streets of Portland, Oregon, to mete out whatever brand of brutal justice they see fit was captured Sunday in a series of social media videos that show a man being beaten after a confrontation with demonstrators.

The beginnings of the incident were lost in a fog of contradictory allegations, with some claiming the driver of a truck tried to assault protesters, who have laid claim to the streets of Portland now that their power to destroy is minimally contested by city authorities.

In trying to sift through the claims, Oregon Live reported that it was told by Portland Police spokesman Sgt. Kevin Allen that officers were acting on the understanding that the mob had chased the driver of a truck, who then crashed into a light pole.

“Officers encountered a hostile crowd and a squad from the Rapid Response Team (RRT) responded to help secure the scene while the investigation was underway. The driver was transported to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. The incident is under investigation and no arrests have been made,” police said in a news release.

The videos highlight the horrifying extent to which rampant brutality has been unleashed.

TRENDING: Debbie Wasserman Schultz Accused of Physically and Verbally Attacking 16-Year-Old Girl

WARNING: The following videos contain graphic violence and language that some viewers will find disturbing and offensive.

The incident, which began at about 10:30 p.m., ended when an ambulance arrived to take the man, whose identity was not released by police, to a hospital.

The truck was later towed from the scene.

RELATED: Protesters Block ICE Buses Carrying Detainees, Border Patrol Swoops In

The incident took place on the 81st consecutive night of unrest in Portland.

The continual violence left some demanding political leaders act.

Earlier Sunday, in a release about the violence that took place in Portland on Saturday night, Portland police highlighted the impact to the city of the concentrated police presence in downtown Portland.

“At the time of this release over 60 calls for police service were holding around the city. Some had been holding for the length of the events described here. Call types ranged from theft, vandalism, suspicious activity, hazards, hit and run, burglary, violation of restraining order, alarms, stolen cars, harassment and many others,” Portland police said in a release.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Photo Emerges of Bill Clinton Receiving Massage From Alleged Epstein Victim
US Daily COVID Cases and Death Numbers Tumble
Ted Cruz: Democratic Convention Shows Party's True Misguided Priorities
Trump Fires Back in Response to Michelle Obama's Convention Speech
French Workers Make Alarming Discovery While Renovating Mansion
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×