Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Portland Rioters Tear Down Lincoln Statue, Smash Up Historical Society in 'Day of Rage'

×
By Jack Davis
Published October 12, 2020 at 9:09am
P Share Print

Rioters in Portland, Oregon, toppled statues of former Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt in a wave of destruction Sunday night that was planned as an “Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage.”

A mob of about 200 people also smashed windows and defaced a mural commemorating the Lewis and Clark expedition.

Police did not intervene until long after the first statue fell, according to Oregon Live, but eventually dispersed the crowd and made arrests.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

TRENDING: 58,000 Mail-In Ballots 'Delayed' in Battleground State That Trump Barely Took in 2016

President Donald Trump shared his disgust with the mob’s wanton destruction.

“These are Biden fools,” he tweeted Monday. “ANTIFA RADICALS. Get them FBI, and get them now!”


The event had been planned with an advance notice warning away those who regularly video the months of demonstrations that have left Portland strewn with shattered glass, graffiti and boarded-up buildings.

RELATED: Armored Portland Rioters Hurl ‘Incendiary Device’ at ICE Building, Pelt Officers with Rocks

The statue of Roosevelt was the first to fall.

The mob then pulled down a statue of Lincoln. Someone sprayed “Dakota 38” on the statue’s pedestal.

The reference is to the Dakota War of 1862, in which Lincoln approved the execution of 38 Dakota Indians after an uprising that fall in Minnesota. State officials had sought the executive of more than 300 Dakota for their role in the uprising, but Lincoln reviewed the case files and winnowed the number to 38.

Once the statues, which had stood for almost a century, were torn down, the group smashed windows at the Oregon Historical Society and displayed a sign reading, “Stop honoring racist colonizer murderers.” A mural depicting the Lewis and Clark expedition was splattered with red paint.

Despite the smashed windows, the historical society reported that none of its exhibits was damaged.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Report: Controversial New York Gov. Cuomo Floated for Major Position in Biden's Cabinet
Maxine Waters' Veteran Challenger Hits Her on Deplorable State of South LA: 'Our District Is In Ruins'
Mostly Maskless Mob Celebrates Lakers' NBA Title by Attacking Police Cars, Chanting 'F*** Donald Trump'
Lindsey Graham Kicks Off Amy Coney Barrett Hearing by Setting the Record Straight on Democrats' 'Unconstitutional' Claims
Portland Rioters Tear Down Lincoln Statue, Smash Up Historical Society in 'Day of Rage'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×