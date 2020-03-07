Possessed-Looking Actress Argues Her Abortion Allowed Her To Have So Many Nice Things

Conservatives have long pointed out the left’s seemingly demonic obsession with abortion. Now an actress’ deranged rant has many wondering whether they should be thinking about that in a more literal sense.

In a rally Wednesday outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Busy Philipps shrieked about her abortion and all the things she gained because of it.

Philipps mentioned her children, her husband and the nice studio she was given for her short-lived gig as a talk show host.

All of this was possible because she exercised her right to abort her child, or, as Philipps put it, “bodily autonomy.”

“Here I was sitting in Los Angeles in my beautiful office of my own late-night talk show,” the 40-year-old actress said, referring to her short-lived show on the E! channel. “Soon, I would be driving my hybrid car to my beautiful f—ing home, to kiss my two beautiful and healthy children and my husband who had taken the year off to parent so I could focus on my career.”

Raising her voice to a scream, she said, “And I have all of this, all of it, because, because, because I was allowed bodily autonomy at 15!”

Philipps then declared, “I will not be shamed into being quiet. … I will never stop talking about my abortion or my periods or my experiences in childbirth, my episiotomies, my yeast infections or my ovulation that lines up with the moon!”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Actress @BusyPhilipps said she owes all of her success to having an abortion at 15, continues: “I will never stop talking about my abortion or my periods or my experiences in childbirth, my episiotomies, my yeast infections, or my ovulation that lines up w/ the moon!” pic.twitter.com/ZoW6CM1HfD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 5, 2020

The rant is not an isolated incident. In fact, shouting about abortion is becoming its own movement.

Could these women be protesting a little too loudly? After all, most people who are happy with their choices do not feel the need to endlessly rage and scream about them.

It seems more likely these women are trying desperately to convince themselves of what they are saying — specifically, that having an abortion is a wonderful thing that must be shared with the world rather than a grievous evil.

Another instance of bizarrely inappropriate abortion advocacy happened earlier this year at the Golden Globes. Actress Michelle Williams chose that moment to announce to the world that she would not have been able to win her award without “employing a woman’s right to choose.”

Kathryn Jean Lopez at National Review remarked on the hollowness of Williams’ speech.

“Her words, about carving her life with her own hand, seemed to cry out with a haunting ‘alone,'” Lopez wrote.

The determination to shout about abortion coincides with a philosophical shift among pro-choice advocates.

In the 1990s, the abortion debate was shielded behind a motto of “safe, legal and rare.” Abortion advocates have now moved far beyond that point. The mask of treating abortion as unfortunate but necessary has been removed.

In the new era, abortion must be not only tolerated but celebrated. Dissent is not permitted. As Bobby Jindal stated in a commentary for The Wall Street Journal, Democrats “denounce anyone who views abortion as regrettable or proposes any limitation on it.”

Even electoral consequences seem less important than maintaining the purity of the Democratic Party on the issue.

The uncompromising viewpoint has led to greater extremes in defending it. Women such as Philipps scream insistently that they are satisfied with their choice to have an abortion. Men like Sen. Chuck Schumer threaten people who disagree.

At the same time, the arguments against abortion are becoming continually more powerful. Scientific advancements are making it harder for people to look the other way and shrug off abortion as just another medical procedure.

Women are also questioning the pro-abortion mantras on what constitutes female empowerment. The truth that seems to be slowly dawning on people is that abortion is not simply a female issue.

Stories continue to surface about the unethical tactics of abortion providers such as Planned Parenthood and the suffering women go through after undergoing the procedure.

Yet those in favor of abortion continue ranting as if they are possessed by demons.

We have entered a cultural landscape in which you either oppose abortion or you scream in favor of it. There is no middle ground.

There has never been a better moment for progress in the pro-life fight, now that the lines are so clearly drawn.

