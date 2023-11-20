NYT Reporter Says She Hears Tucker Could Be Trump's VP Pick: A Real 'Possibility'

A New York Times reporter said Monday she heard that former President Donald Trump could pick Tucker Carlson as his running mate for the 2024 election.

Political correspondent Maggie Haberman said during an interview on the Dispatch podcast that Trump was planning to assemble loyalists for a potential administration should he win the upcoming presidential election.

Podcast host Jamie Weinstein then asked her about the rumors that Trump could pick Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller and Daily Caller News Foundation, as his running mate.

“It’s a real thing that I am hearing as a possibility,” Haberman responded. “The likelihood of it, I don’t know. I think there will be a pretty professionalized vetting process, honestly. I know that might sound unbelievable based on what we’ve seen from Trump historically, but Trump’s current political team is the best — at least as a non-incumbent — that he’s had, and there’s just a different level of control.”

Carlson’s show with Fox News amassed huge ratings before the network announced his departure on April 24. After his departure, the ratings for the replacement show, “Fox News at Night,” declined until the network announced that Jesse Watters would move his show from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. to replace Carlson’s show.

“The risk with Tucker Carlson and Trump is that Tucker Carlson’s a very big star in his own right, and I’m not sure how Trump would contend with that,” Haberman said.

The Trump campaign didn’t immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

