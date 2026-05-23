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A woman holds out her smartphone and takes a picture of ancient depiction of Ramses IX at the Valley of Kings in Luxor, Egypt.
A woman holds out her smartphone and takes a picture of ancient depiction of Ramses IX at the Valley of Kings in Luxor, Egypt. (valentinrussanov / Getty Images)

Possible Statue of Pharaoh Who Moses May Have Confronted Discovered in Egypt

 By Michael Austin  May 23, 2026 at 9:00am
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An ancient statue of an Egyptian pharaoh — commonly depicted in media as the tyrant Moses confronted ahead of the exodus — was discovered in Egypt.

The nation’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said in an April 22 statement that the statue — which likely depicts Ramses II — was found in the East Delta region.

The 7-foot-tall statue, which weighs between 5 and 6 tons, is nevertheless in “relatively poor condition.”

The statement said that “in the framework of preserving this discovery, the statue was immediately found from inside the temple complex on site to the museum warehouse in the San El-Hajar area,” according to a report from The Christian Post.

The moving of the statue was “a prelude to the beginning of urgent and meticulous restoration work, according to the highest scientific standards of maintenance and preservation of relics.”

Hisham Lithi, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, commented that the discovery of the statue marks “important archaeological evidence” pointing to royal activities in the East Delta region.

Ramses II was born in 1303 B.C. and died in 1213 B.C.

Some consider him to be the antagonist in the Old Testament book of Exodus, in which the unidentified pharaoh of the time hardened his heart against God and refused to emancipate the Hebrew slaves.

The book of Exodus is a type and shadow of the redemption from sin and death ultimately brought by Jesus Christ.

While popular movies like “The Ten Commandments” and “Prince of Egypt” depict Ramses II as Moses’ foil, opinion among Bible scholars is more divided.

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The Christian resource Got Questions notes that Amenhotep II is frequently identified by scholars as the pharaoh who ruled during the exodus.

Beyond fitting with mainstream Egyptian chronology, the historical record shows a sudden pause in Amenhotep II’s military activities around 1446 B.C. — which would correspond to his armies drowning in the Red Sea.

Some ancient records also assert that his successor, Thutmose IV, was not the legitimate heir, pointing toward the death of Amenhotep II’s son amid the final plague.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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