Possible Statue of Pharaoh Who Moses May Have Confronted Discovered in Egypt

An ancient statue of an Egyptian pharaoh — commonly depicted in media as the tyrant Moses confronted ahead of the exodus — was discovered in Egypt.

The nation’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said in an April 22 statement that the statue — which likely depicts Ramses II — was found in the East Delta region.

The 7-foot-tall statue, which weighs between 5 and 6 tons, is nevertheless in “relatively poor condition.”

The statement said that “in the framework of preserving this discovery, the statue was immediately found from inside the temple complex on site to the museum warehouse in the San El-Hajar area,” according to a report from The Christian Post.

The moving of the statue was “a prelude to the beginning of urgent and meticulous restoration work, according to the highest scientific standards of maintenance and preservation of relics.”

Hisham Lithi, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, commented that the discovery of the statue marks “important archaeological evidence” pointing to royal activities in the East Delta region.

Ramses II was born in 1303 B.C. and died in 1213 B.C.

Some consider him to be the antagonist in the Old Testament book of Exodus, in which the unidentified pharaoh of the time hardened his heart against God and refused to emancipate the Hebrew slaves.

The book of Exodus is a type and shadow of the redemption from sin and death ultimately brought by Jesus Christ.

Archaeologists in Egypt just made a stunning discovery — a statue believed to depict King Ramses II. He was a pharaoh who was likely connected to Moses and the Old Testament story of Exodus. WATCH: https://t.co/qPK1FLnLWH pic.twitter.com/o6TDKOrVKc — CBN News (@CBNNews) May 5, 2026

While popular movies like “The Ten Commandments” and “Prince of Egypt” depict Ramses II as Moses’ foil, opinion among Bible scholars is more divided.

The Christian resource Got Questions notes that Amenhotep II is frequently identified by scholars as the pharaoh who ruled during the exodus.

Beyond fitting with mainstream Egyptian chronology, the historical record shows a sudden pause in Amenhotep II’s military activities around 1446 B.C. — which would correspond to his armies drowning in the Red Sea.

Some ancient records also assert that his successor, Thutmose IV, was not the legitimate heir, pointing toward the death of Amenhotep II’s son amid the final plague.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.